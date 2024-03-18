Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 18, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore studying safety of deploying nuclear energy in small, densely populated areas
S'pore is looking into various low-carbon alternatives that could potentially decarbonise the power sector in the longer term.
Active ETFs experiencing nascent growth as investors realise its value in their portfolios
S’pore charity delivers aid to Palestinian refugees
The refugees' only wish this Ramadan is for a ceasefire, said Mercy Relief's chairman.
Putin wins Russian presidential election with 87.97% of the vote, first official results show
Mature but still productive: Will you hire me?
Even as retirement and re-employment ages are raised, some senior workers cite ageism in the hiring process.
Why an idea to nominate Chinese new villages as a Unesco site got Malaysians riled up
The villages were internment camps for the Chinese during Malaysia's struggle with a communist insurgency.
The role of storytelling: Are people too busy for stories today?
While we may now have less time for stories, they are needed much more than ever, says Clement Yong.
Tracking the vital signs of S’pore’s forests to coax the return of primary forest trees
Long-term monitoring of plots in the central catchment area will yield insights on restoring the ecosystem.
Further 1 deg C warming endangers 800m outdoor workers: Study
A fifth of all hours in a year are hot enough to exceed safety thresholds for workers in the tropics.
Independent stores in voucher scheme help elderly consumers with energy- and water-saving appliances
HDB residents can visit any of the 14 participating retailers to redeem their vouchers from April 15.