Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 18

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Punches, slaps, vulgarities: Healthcare staff recall physical, verbal abuse

Some patients have thrown things or used a chair to break the computer, said a senior staff nurse.

Looking for Arcadia: South-east Asia becoming magnet for long-stay foreigners

Are there trade-offs for locals and how are these mitigated?

From houses on stilts, to eco-houses: Former Lazarus islanders fondly recall their old home

People were already living on the island as far back as the early 1800s.

Get newsletters curated for you

Making more room for renting as a housing option

The case for home ownership remains but changing circumstances and lifestyles call for a relook at how to make the rental market work better, says associate editor Lee Su Shyan.

One year into Indo-Pacific strategy, Washington has deepened alliances, angering China

Will a successful US Indo-Pacific strategy preserve regional stability or lead to conflicts?

Malaysian couple dies on JB highway on way to S'pore for work; woman due to give birth in May

The accident happened at about 7am on Thursday when they were on their way to Tuas Checkpoint.

Veteran orchid cultivator among four to be recognised for preserving culture, passing down skills

They will receive the Stewards of Intangible Cultural Heritage Award.

Use of TikTok, similar apps on govt-issued devices only on ‘need-to’ basis: Smart Nation office

The clarification followed reports on Friday on the use of TikTok on government-issued devices here.

Penang seeks to emulate S'pore’s Newater as water feud with Kedah drags on

The state is exploring the viability of recycling treated sewage water for industrial use.

Designing a new future for Ang Mo Kio estate

A long-term rejuvenation exercise has been designed to transform its town centre into a community hub.

