Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 18

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Punches, slaps, vulgarities: Healthcare staff recall physical, verbal abuse
Some patients have thrown things or used a chair to break the computer, said a senior staff nurse.
Looking for Arcadia: South-east Asia becoming magnet for long-stay foreigners
From houses on stilts, to eco-houses: Former Lazarus islanders fondly recall their old home
Making more room for renting as a housing option
The case for home ownership remains but changing circumstances and lifestyles call for a relook at how to make the rental market work better, says associate editor Lee Su Shyan.
One year into Indo-Pacific strategy, Washington has deepened alliances, angering China
Will a successful US Indo-Pacific strategy preserve regional stability or lead to conflicts?
Malaysian couple dies on JB highway on way to S'pore for work; woman due to give birth in May
The accident happened at about 7am on Thursday when they were on their way to Tuas Checkpoint.
Veteran orchid cultivator among four to be recognised for preserving culture, passing down skills
Use of TikTok, similar apps on govt-issued devices only on ‘need-to’ basis: Smart Nation office
The clarification followed reports on Friday on the use of TikTok on government-issued devices here.
Penang seeks to emulate S'pore’s Newater as water feud with Kedah drags on
The state is exploring the viability of recycling treated sewage water for industrial use.
Designing a new future for Ang Mo Kio estate
A long-term rejuvenation exercise has been designed to transform its town centre into a community hub.