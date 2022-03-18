Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, March 18.
Biden to warn Xi against supporting Russia in Friday call
China will pay a price for any actions it takes to support Russia's aggression in Ukraine, says the US.
Ukraine winning the battle in propaganda war against Russia
Ukrainians benefited from developments beyond their control and also knew how to seize opportunities.
Anonymous accounts on TikTok seek to sway views in S'pore over Russian invasion of Ukraine
MHA says it is keeping a close watch for possible hostile information campaigns directed at Singapore.
Largest plant-protein factory in S'pore to open within next 2 years
The factory will contribute thousands of tonnes of plant-based protein every year, strengthening Singapore's food security.
S'pore weapon sellers say guidelines exist, but no guarantee that items won't be misused
Some sellers vet customers by their behaviour and do not sell weapons like swords and multi-tools to youth.
New guidelines suggest China laying groundwork for next stage of Covid-19
Man, 77, arrested after allegedly swinging chopper in fight in Bendemeer Road
Trained hypnotherapist not fooled by caller posing as ICA officer in latest scam
The scammer spoke in soothing voice and repeated phrases - techniques Ms Amelia Kang recognised.
Singapore bids to host 2025 World Athletics Championships
It is up against Japan, Kenya and Poland. A decision on the host is expected later this year.
Why are S'poreans waking up exhausted even after 7 hours of sleep?
Singapore came out on top in a bedding manufacturer's global fatigue rankings. With World Sleep Day being observed in March, find out how getting enough physical rest is only part of the solution.
