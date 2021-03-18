Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, March 18.

S'pore begins construction on $640m three-track train testing centre in Tuas

It will be among the first in the world that can test different trains and rail systems at the same time.

Hundreds of servers in Singapore at risk from global Microsoft Exchange e-mail hack

The software manages e-mails and helps to synchronise e-mails between various applications.

Singapore is 8th most attractive country to relocate to for work: Survey

This is the first time it has broken into the top 10 in a global study that started in 2014.

Stronger signal needed to prevent recurring MRT faults

Either way, the responsible party should not get away with merely replacing the faulty parts, says Christopher Tan.

Covid-19-related content across all platforms recognised in SPH annual journalism awards

Among these is the Cross-Media Package of the Year, produced by ST after the world lost over a million lives to Covid-19.

Malaysian govt backtracks on Covid-19 fines after public outrage

The government said the fines would be tiered according to 3 categories of offences instead.

Atlanta spa shootings: Sex addiction, not racial hatred, may have driven suspect, say officials

Six of the eight victims were women of Asian descent, fuelling talk of a racial link.

I am a physician and here's why I decided to get the Covid-19 vaccine

Chong Siow Ann reflects on reasons for getting the jab, even as some US and UK healthcare workers are reluctant.

US Fed projects patience even as economic outlook brightens

Central bank policymakers are not penciling in a rate increase until at least 2024.

Scoot trials digital verification of Covid-19 test results, online portal to book tests

It has trialled the digital process at check-in for 6 flights in the past week, including flights to Penang and Bangkok.

