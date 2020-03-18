Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, March 18.

23 new coronavirus patients in S'pore a new high; 17 cases imported



Travellers arriving at Changi Airport on March 16, 2020. Of the 23 new Covid-19 cases announced on March 17 by the Ministry of Health, 17 are imported. PHOTO: AFP



This brings the total number of infected patients here to 266, of which 14 are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Coronavirus: Mad rush for Malaysian workers to go home to Johor Baru and then return to S'pore



People walk across the Causeway after the Malaysian Checkpoint on March 17, 2020. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



News of the tough border controls sparked a mass exodus of Malaysian workers from Singapore to Johor Baru to collect their belongings and clothes.

FAQ on how Malaysia's lockdown will affect Singaporeans



A crowd at a passenger pick-up point near the Woodlands Train Checkpoint at around 1.15am on March 18, 2020. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



Singapore's High Commission in Kuala Lumpur issued a list of Frequently Asked Questions that touched on how Malaysia's movement control order will affect Singaporeans travelling to and from Malaysia.

Coronavirus: WHO says 'aggressive' action needed in South-east Asia to stop Covid-19



People shop at a supermarket amid fears of a disruption in supplies in Subang Jaya, Malaysia, March 17, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



There are concerns that weaker public health care systems in many South-east Asian countries will be unable to cope with a major outbreak.

S'poreans need to take advice not to travel very seriously, must take responsibility for their actions: Lawrence Wong



Travellers arrive at Changi Airport on March 16, 2020. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Singaporeans need to take the advice not to travel very seriously, but if they still insist on doing so, they must take responsibility for their actions, said the authorities.

Coronavirus: Singapore will not rule out lockdown, but not on the cards for now, says Lawrence Wong





National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said that if the multiple lines of defences that the Government has put in place can be tightened, then Singapore need not reach a situation where the entire city has to be locked down. ST PHOTO: TIMOTHY DAVID



Mr Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force set up to deal with the coronavirus situation, was responding to a question on whether Singapore would consider a measure such as that taken by Malaysia.

Economic Affairs: Why the Covid-19 financial crisis will get worse



ST ILLUSTRATION: MIEL



Economic policy bazookas are going off everywhere, but measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak lead to demand destruction on a massive scale. A global recession looks inevitable, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Fire breaks out in an industrial area in Tuas



Fire-fighters tackle the blaze in a photo from the SCDF's Facebook page. PHOTO: SCDF



One person suffered burn injuries and was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Stranger danger online: Watch out for online grooming



ILLUSTRATION: ISTOCKPHOTO



Almost one in five children aged eight to 12 has met online strangers in real life or received unwanted online contact of a sexual nature.

Brother of 2017 Manchester suicide bomber found guilty of murder



A May 2017 photo released on the Facebook page of Libya's Special Deterrence Force, claims to shows Hashem Abedi. PHOTO: AFP



"Hashem Abedi encouraged and helped his brother knowing that Salman Abedi planned to commit an atrocity. He has blood on his hands even if he didn't detonate the bomb," Britain's director of public prosecutions said.

