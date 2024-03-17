Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 17, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
JTC to reclaim 44ha of land to expand Woodlands Checkpoint
Reclamation is tentatively scheduled to start in the 3rd quarter of 2024 and slated to be completed by 2029.
As it turns 40, national matchmaker SDN shuts website and shifts focus
Mr Seah Wei Chuan and Ms Ding Ying Yian would probably never have met – but for a tea appreciation event organised by the Social Development Network in 2011.
Siblings fight for control of wealthy mum’s assets after she loses mental capacity
This case spotlights the importance of preparing a lasting power of attorney while one is competent.
At least 960 in Singapore lost over $538k in 10 weeks to Taylor Swift concert ticket scams
Rise in number of e-commerce scams a worry with more entertainment acts coming here, say experts.
3 motorists fined, banned from driving for a year for providing illegal vehicle pooling services
One of them became the first motorcyclist here to be convicted for conveying passengers for hire and reward.
60 and above: GV responds to complaint over age criterion change for seniors discount
Shaw Theatres and Cathay Cineplexes’ seniors discounts still apply for those aged 55 and above.
Where to spend your CDC vouchers, beyond food
Books will endure, for readers will ensure it
Whenever we’re glum about bookshops closing and kids who won’t read, there’s always a little story from a reader (or a writer) to lift our spirits.