Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 17, 2024

Updated
Mar 17, 2024, 08:55 AM
Published
Mar 17, 2024, 08:37 AM

JTC to reclaim 44ha of land to expand Woodlands Checkpoint

Reclamation is tentatively scheduled to start in the 3rd quarter of 2024 and slated to be completed by 2029.

As it turns 40, national matchmaker SDN shuts website and shifts focus

Mr Seah Wei Chuan and Ms Ding Ying Yian would probably never have met – but for a tea appreciation event organised by the Social Development Network in 2011.

Siblings fight for control of wealthy mum’s assets after she loses mental capacity

This case spotlights the importance of preparing a lasting power of attorney while one is competent.

At least 960 in Singapore lost over $538k in 10 weeks to Taylor Swift concert ticket scams

Rise in number of e-commerce scams a worry with more entertainment acts coming here, say experts.

3 motorists fined, banned from driving for a year for providing illegal vehicle pooling services

One of them became the first motorcyclist here to be convicted for conveying passengers for hire and reward.

60 and above: GV responds to complaint over age criterion change for seniors discount

Shaw Theatres and Cathay Cineplexes’ seniors discounts still apply for those aged 55 and above.

Where to spend your CDC vouchers, beyond food

Use your vouchers to pay for dental treatment, haircare or toys.

Books will endure, for readers will ensure it

Whenever we’re glum about bookshops closing and kids who won’t read, there’s always a little story from a reader (or a writer) to lift our spirits.

South Korean grannies go to school decades after missing out on education

At one school for women, almost 90% of students are in their 70s and 80s.

Food centre based on Singapore’s Lau Pa Sat to open in Indonesia by end-2025

The centre will have more than 50 stalls and feature its own Satay Street.

