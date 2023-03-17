Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 17

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singapore could soon import renewable energy like solar, hydrogen from Indonesia
Both sides will establish a framework to drive investments in developing renewable energy manufacturing industries in Indonesia and cross-border electricity trading projects.
MAS in close contact with Swiss regulator amid Credit Suisse crisis
Singapore bank stocks slumped on Thursday amid fears of wider financial contagion globally from the crisis, as well as a string of US bank failures.
Housing may be affordable – but is housing mobility slowing?
Will private property become the remit of the wealthier and older generation at the rate housing prices have gone up over the long term, asks associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.
Frailty among the elderly in S’pore set to rise but there are ways to reverse condition
Inactivity, poor nutrition, social isolation and multiple medications can contribute to frailty.
askST: Can frailty among the elderly be reversed?
Doctors believe that frailty among the elderly leads to falls, longer hospital stays and poor recovery.
Singapore T-bill cut-off yield falls to lowest level since Oct 2022
The drop shows markets are becoming risk-averse as banking sector worries hit US and Europe, says an industry player.
Pentagon releases declassified video of Black Sea drone incident
In the video, a Russian Su-27 fighter jet is seen coming very close to the US MQ-9 drone and dumping fuel near it.
Carcinogenic compounds found in Bee Cheng Hiang bak kwa but no health risk if eaten in moderation: SFA
A HK watchdog detected the highest levels of the compounds in the brand's beef jerky out of 30 samples from different brands.
Money does buy happiness but up to $670k only: Survey
Contentedness does increase steadily in line with incomes and even accelerates as pay rises beyond US$100,000 a year.
Football: Cloud over Safuwan Baharudin’s Lions career following health scare
While the 31-year-old has returned to club action with Negeri Sembilan, he has been left out of the Singapore squad due to medical reasons.