Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 17

Updated
Published
34 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, March 17.

Biden brands Putin 'a war criminal'

His comments trigger an immediate angry riposte from Russia.

Impact of Ukraine war will add to cost of living pressures in Singapore: Panel

Watch key moments from the roundtable on Budget 2022 and what it means for Singapore moving forward. The panel also discusses other factors such as the invasion of Ukraine, sustainability, and GST.

One expert warned of "nefarious activities" by companies taking advantage of the global situation to engage in price gouging.

Debate rages online over S'pore's stance against Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Observers say it would not be surprising if actors opposed to Singapore's stance were attempting to undermine it.

Anyone of eligible age can get Covid-19 vaccine, booster doses at centres without appointment

They can walk in before 7pm.

Some expatriates in Hong Kong moving to Singapore as Covid-19 situation in territory worsens

Immigration service firms and international schools in Singapore getting more inquiries from Hong Kong residents.

Japan quake off Fukushima coast leaves two dead, revives painful memories

At least 94 people are reported to have been injured.

New study to explore feasibility of storm surge barriers along Singapore's south-west coast: PUB

To protect Singapore's coastline, barriers resembling large metal "arms" could be deployed in the future.

Young S'poreans split on getting a degree or working first, citing starting pay, parents as pressure points

MOE is considering allowing more working adults into government-funded degree programmes.

SMS telling users that Singpass account needs to be reactivated is scam

Message has a link to a fake website asking uses to provide their Singpass ID, password and 2FA details.

As Tanjong Pagar Distripark rises as an arts cluster, whither Gillman Barracks?

The Singapore Land Authority is looking for new lifestyle tenants for Gillman Barracks, but long-standing arts tenants question the area's fate as an arts cluster.

