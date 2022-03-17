Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, March 17.
Biden brands Putin 'a war criminal'
Impact of Ukraine war will add to cost of living pressures in Singapore: Panel
One expert warned of "nefarious activities" by companies taking advantage of the global situation to engage in price gouging.
Debate rages online over S'pore's stance against Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Observers say it would not be surprising if actors opposed to Singapore's stance were attempting to undermine it.
Anyone of eligible age can get Covid-19 vaccine, booster doses at centres without appointment
Some expatriates in Hong Kong moving to Singapore as Covid-19 situation in territory worsens
Immigration service firms and international schools in Singapore getting more inquiries from Hong Kong residents.
Japan quake off Fukushima coast leaves two dead, revives painful memories
New study to explore feasibility of storm surge barriers along Singapore's south-west coast: PUB
To protect Singapore's coastline, barriers resembling large metal "arms" could be deployed in the future.
Young S'poreans split on getting a degree or working first, citing starting pay, parents as pressure points
MOE is considering allowing more working adults into government-funded degree programmes.
SMS telling users that Singpass account needs to be reactivated is scam
Message has a link to a fake website asking uses to provide their Singpass ID, password and 2FA details.
As Tanjong Pagar Distripark rises as an arts cluster, whither Gillman Barracks?
The Singapore Land Authority is looking for new lifestyle tenants for Gillman Barracks, but long-standing arts tenants question the area's fate as an arts cluster.
