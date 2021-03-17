Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, March 17.

Retrenchments hit smaller proportion of workers in S'pore, but more than doubled from last year

Foreigners were more likely to be let go than S'poreans or PRs, with the services sector the hardest hit.

China eases border restrictions for travellers who have taken its Covid-19 vaccines

"This has nothing to do with recognition of Chinese vaccines," said a Chinese official.

Novena Global Healthcare subsidiary shuts all its aesthetic clinics

Patients have made police reports over a lack of response from the chain founded by Nelson and Terence Loh.

US and Japan single out China as threat, vowing to 'push back if necessary'

They singled out China for its human rights transgressions and behaviour in the East and South China Seas, and the Taiwan Strait.

High-tech farming 'toolbox' can help S'pore meet food supply needs: Chan Chun Sing

These solutions can help the country scale up local production when the need arises.

More thundery showers expected in second half of March in S'pore

Daily temperatures are expected to range between 24 deg C and 33 deg C on most days.

Myanmar residents flee Yangon suburb fearing fresh military crackdown; EU readies sanctions

The EU would approve sanctions against those behind the coup next Monday.

Remains of Chinese pioneer, who donated land for Bukit Brown, moved from cemetery

The late Mr Ong Chong Chew was one of three original land donors for the cemetery.

Fighting 'coronasomnia': More in S'pore seeking help for insomnia during Covid-19 pandemic

A global study found that 51% of Singaporeans have lost sleep over work, finances and Covid-19 news.

Should you be concerned about blood clots and AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine?

More than a dozen countries have partly or fully suspended the vaccine's use.

