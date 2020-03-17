Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, March 17.
Coronavirus: Malaysia to restrict movement, shut businesses from Wednesday to March 31
All Malaysians will be barred from travelling abroad and there will also be a ban on all foreign tourist arrivals.
S'pore has robust strategy to ensure it doesn't run out of essentials, says Chan Chun Sing
The Republic is not facing any immediate risks of running out of food or other supplies brought in by retailers, said Mr Chan.
Wall Street suffers biggest drop since coronavirus crisis began; S&P 500 closes at lowest level since Dec 2018
Investors fear the coronavirus pandemic is proving a tougher opponent than central banks, lawmakers or the White House are capable of battling.
17 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore in biggest single-day spike, including 11 imported
One of the new cases is linked to three earlier cases, who are all contacts from the Church of Singapore (Bukit Timah branch).
Singapore GE could be held in early May, if virus outbreak stabilises
An election can be called only after the electoral registers are updated, and this will take about a month.
Coronavirus: Workers who insist on non-essential travel may have to use leave to serve stay-home notice or LOA
Employers and self-employed workers who proceed with travel plans will not be eligible for the $100 daily support when affected workers serve out their mandatory stay-home requirements.
Coronavirus: Asean travellers rush to enter Singapore before border restrictions affecting them kick in
Those who arrive in Singapore without the necessary approval will be denied entry.
What does the coronavirus do to the body?
What trajectory does the virus take in the lungs? Why do some people get very ill but others don't?
Can hot weather stop coronavirus? South-east Asia surge raises doubts
"People in Europe hope warm weather will kill the virus. I doubt this will be the reality," said an expert.
Chilled poultry imported here from Johor's Pontian where farm was allegedly hit by bird flu? It's fake, says SFA
There is no poultry slaughterhouse in Pontian accredited by SFA to export chilled or frozen poultry to Singapore.