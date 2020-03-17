Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, March 17.

Coronavirus: Malaysia to restrict movement, shut businesses from Wednesday to March 31



Tourists are not allowed to enter the country, while Malaysians are banned from travelling overseas. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



All Malaysians will be barred from travelling abroad and there will also be a ban on all foreign tourist arrivals.

S'pore has robust strategy to ensure it doesn't run out of essentials, says Chan Chun Sing



Shoppers queueing up to buy food products at Bukit Panjang NTUC on March 16, 2020. Many flocked to supermarkets following Malaysia's announcement of new measures to restrict movement nationwide. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



The Republic is not facing any immediate risks of running out of food or other supplies brought in by retailers, said Mr Chan.

Wall Street suffers biggest drop since coronavirus crisis began; S&P 500 closes at lowest level since Dec 2018



A price screen display is seen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, on March 16, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



Investors fear the coronavirus pandemic is proving a tougher opponent than central banks, lawmakers or the White House are capable of battling.

17 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore in biggest single-day spike, including 11 imported



Travellers arriving at Changi Airport on March 16, 2020. Singapore has announced additional entry restrictions into the Republic in a move to reduce the number of imported Covid-19 cases. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



One of the new cases is linked to three earlier cases, who are all contacts from the Church of Singapore (Bukit Timah branch).

Singapore GE could be held in early May, if virus outbreak stabilises



Senior People's Action Party cadres at the party's headquarters in Bedok last Friday. They had met that evening, hours after the new electoral boundaries were announced. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



An election can be called only after the electoral registers are updated, and this will take about a month.

Coronavirus: Workers who insist on non-essential travel may have to use leave to serve stay-home notice or LOA



If employees do not have enough annual leave, employers may require them to use advance leave or take no-pay leave. ST PHOTO: ONG WEE JIN



Employers and self-employed workers who proceed with travel plans will not be eligible for the $100 daily support when affected workers serve out their mandatory stay-home requirements.

Coronavirus: Asean travellers rush to enter Singapore before border restrictions affecting them kick in



Indonesian freelancer Nadine (right), with her husband, Rama, who is based in Singapore to train as a pilot with Garuda, after she arrived at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on March 16, 2020. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Those who arrive in Singapore without the necessary approval will be denied entry.

What does the coronavirus do to the body?



A medical worker taking a swab from a previously recovered Covid-19 patient at a hospital in Wuhan on March 14, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



What trajectory does the virus take in the lungs? Why do some people get very ill but others don't?

Can hot weather stop coronavirus? South-east Asia surge raises doubts



A beach in the Thai city of Pattaya. South-east Asian countries have recorded their highest rate of infections in recent days as testing has ramped up, in a sign seasonal factors may only play a limited role in coronavirus' spread. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



"People in Europe hope warm weather will kill the virus. I doubt this will be the reality," said an expert.

Chilled poultry imported here from Johor's Pontian where farm was allegedly hit by bird flu? It's fake, says SFA



Messages circulating on WhatsApp and social media claim that a poultry farm in Pontian has been affected by bird flu. The Singapore Food Agency has said these claims are not true. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



There is no poultry slaughterhouse in Pontian accredited by SFA to export chilled or frozen poultry to Singapore.

