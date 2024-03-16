Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 16, 2024

Updated
Mar 16, 2024, 08:35 AM
Published
Mar 16, 2024, 08:28 AM

February new private home sales sink to 15-year low

Developers held off new launches due to CNY holiday and weaker demand.

Fall detection package available from April to support seniors ageing in place in HDB flats

One in four individuals will be 65 and older in 2030, said Mr Desmond Lee.

More people getting kidney failure in Singapore

The number of people getting kidney failure in Singapore has gone up by 40 per cent over the past decade.

New guide will help S’poreans better understand medical underwriting for life insurance

It has case studies showing how the process works when an applicant has conditions like cancer or diabetes.

Victims have lost $6.7m in 78 reports of tech support scams since January

Victims would receive pop-ups on their computers claiming that their devices had been compromised.

Warm weather in Singapore expected to continue for rest of March

The daily maximum temperature could exceed 35 deg C on a few days with less cloud cover.

Futuristic SkyOrb cabins mark another world first for Singapore Cable Car

It was also the first to launch sky dining in a cable car in 1998 and glass-bottomed cabins in 1999.

Woman jailed for approving payments for false invoices, cheating employer of more than $317,000

Chiang Lai Fah pocketed more than $82,000 from the schemes. She has since made full restitution.

Make Singapore Indoor Stadium part of Sports Hub’s future plans, say heritage advocates

A new indoor arena will be built adjacent to the SIS.

From premium beef to divine sushi, Japan shines with washoku, one of its top soft power assets

However, ageing farmers, global warming and the spread of bootleg Japanese produce pose threats to washoku.

