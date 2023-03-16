Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 16

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Jokowi hopes for Singapore investments in education, healthcare in Indonesia’s new capital
Speaking to ST ahead of his meeting with PM Lee Hsien Loong in Singapore for their regular leaders’ retreat on Thursday, Mr Widodo outlined his plans for the flagship project.
Changi Airport regains crown, named world’s best airport for 12th time
Hamad International Airport in Doha came in second overall, followed by Haneda Airport in Tokyo.
As geopolitics reshape global economy, is Singapore’s financial hub status at risk?
Singapore will continue to reinforce its role as a competitive global hub through careful planning and deliberate regulatory interventions, experts tell ST’s Ovais Subhani.
HDB flats: Do singles get the short end of the stick?
Public housing is a collective experience giving most Singaporeans a stake in the country. Why not let singles benefit from this, asks Opinion editor Lin Suling.
New private home sales up in February despite buyer’s stamp duty hike on pricier homes
Buyers remained, for the most part, wary in the face of rising interest rates, tighter loan conditions, higher taxes and a slowing economy.
Swiss regulators rush to assuage fears over Credit Suisse
Credit Suisse shares dropped by as much as 30 per cent on Wednesday, leading a 7 per cent fall in the European banking index.
Trust in Govt up, but slight fall in trust in NGOs and businesses: Survey
This suggested confidence in the current leadership to lead the country through global economic headwinds.
Malaysia’s opposition raises spectre of another government collapse
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s PH has only 82 seats in Parliament, and is highly dependent on smaller regional outfits and former rival BN to form its majority.
Russia races to salvage US drone wreckage in Black Sea
Washington said the crash of the drone was the fault of reckless and unprofessional Russian conduct.