Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 16

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Jokowi hopes for Singapore investments in education, healthcare in Indonesia’s new capital

Speaking to ST ahead of his meeting with PM Lee Hsien Loong in Singapore for their regular leaders’ retreat on Thursday, Mr Widodo outlined his plans for the flagship project.

READ MORE HERE

Changi Airport regains crown, named world’s best airport for 12th time

Hamad International Airport in Doha came in second overall, followed by Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

READ MORE HERE

As geopolitics reshape global economy, is Singapore’s financial hub status at risk?

Singapore will continue to reinforce its role as a competitive global hub through careful planning and deliberate regulatory interventions, experts tell ST’s Ovais Subhani.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

HDB flats: Do singles get the short end of the stick?

Public housing is a collective experience giving most Singaporeans a stake in the country. Why not let singles benefit from this, asks Opinion editor Lin Suling.

READ MORE HERE

New private home sales up in February despite buyer’s stamp duty hike on pricier homes

Buyers remained, for the most part, wary in the face of rising interest rates, tighter loan conditions, higher taxes and a slowing economy.

READ MORE HERE

Swiss regulators rush to assuage fears over Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse shares dropped by as much as 30 per cent on Wednesday, leading a 7 per cent fall in the European banking index.

READ MORE HERE

Trust in Govt up, but slight fall in trust in NGOs and businesses: Survey

This suggested confidence in the current leadership to lead the country through global economic headwinds.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia’s opposition raises spectre of another government collapse

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s PH has only 82 seats in Parliament, and is highly dependent on smaller regional outfits and former rival BN to form its majority.

READ MORE HERE

Russia races to salvage US drone wreckage in Black Sea

Washington said the crash of the drone was the fault of reckless and unprofessional Russian conduct.

READ MORE HERE

Harry Potter theme park to open in Tokyo in June

The theme park will also feature sets from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top