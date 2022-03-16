Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, March 16.
More Covid-19 deaths in S'pore recently as Omicron caused many more infections: Experts
There were 95 Covid-19 deaths between January 2020 and September last year. Singapore recorded another 1,058 deaths since Oct 1.
Will we need more booster shots? What's known so far about 'Deltacron'?
Singapore authorities are studying local data to decide if additional booster shots are needed.
China faces biggest Covid-19 surge yet, locks down cities, redirects flights
Nearly 30,000 evacuated from Ukrainian cities
Most of them were from the besieged port of Mariupol, said a senior government official.
Why China won't join the West against Russia
The Chinese see no reason to join the ostracisation of Russia when they are likely to be next in the West’s containment offensive, says Leslie Fong.
The limits of economic sanctions on Russia
Their impact will grow over time but, meanwhile, there are ways for the economy to stay afloat, says Vikram Khanna.
No shortage of eggs in Singapore, but prices likely to remain high
Rising prices in the recent months are not because of shortage issues, but are due to overall higher costs.
Man to be charged after allegedly throwing knife at cop in Bukit Batok
Buangkok sword-wielding man probed by ISD twice previously but not found to be radicalised
Preliminary investigations thus far do not suggest that the incident is an act of terror, says ISD.
Anxious? You're not alone: More Singaporeans seek help for anxiety
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!