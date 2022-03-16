Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 16

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, March 16.

More Covid-19 deaths in S'pore recently as Omicron caused many more infections: Experts

There were 95 Covid-19 deaths between January 2020 and September last year. Singapore recorded another 1,058 deaths since Oct 1. 

READ MORE HERE

Will we need more booster shots? What's known so far about 'Deltacron'?

A panel of experts, moderated by ST Senior Health Correspondent Salma Khalik discuss the future for safety measures in the face of falling infection numbers.

Singapore authorities are studying local data to decide if additional booster shots are needed.

READ MORE HERE

China faces biggest Covid-19 surge yet, locks down cities, redirects flights

Some 30 million people under various levels of lockdown.

READ MORE HERE

Nearly 30,000 evacuated from Ukrainian cities

Most of them were from the besieged port of Mariupol, said a senior government official.

READ MORE HERE

Why China won't join the West against Russia

The Chinese see no reason to join the ostracisation of Russia when they are likely to be next in the West’s containment offensive, says Leslie Fong. 

READ MORE HERE

The limits of economic sanctions on Russia

Their impact will grow over time but, meanwhile, there are ways for the economy to stay afloat, says Vikram Khanna.

READ MORE HERE

No shortage of eggs in Singapore, but prices likely to remain high

Rising prices in the recent months are not because of shortage issues, but are due to overall higher costs. 

READ MORE HERE

Man to be charged after allegedly throwing knife at cop in Bukit Batok

The knife hit the officer's right cheek. The man was then arrested. 

READ MORE HERE

Buangkok sword-wielding man probed by ISD twice previously but not found to be radicalised

Preliminary investigations thus far do not suggest that the incident is an act of terror, says ISD.

READ MORE HERE

Anxious? You're not alone: More Singaporeans seek help for anxiety

Those who sought help noticed changes to their eating or sleeping patterns.

READ MORE HERE

