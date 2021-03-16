Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, March 16.

Australian minister plans to visit Singapore to discuss Covid-19 vaccine-based travel bubble

Australia's tourism minister plans to visit Singapore for talks on a vaccine-based travel bubble.

READ MORE HERE

Integrated platform for health insurance claims in Singapore in the works

It will allow faster processing of hospitalisation claims and more convenient access to insurance policy details.

READ MORE HERE

Families flock to hotels for March holiday staycations amid Covid-19

The rise in bookings come as Singaporeans have only until June 30 to redeem their SingapoRediscovers vouchers.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Singapore-Australia travel bubble might just work

Both countries have critical stakes in opening up their economies to each other.

READ MORE HERE

WHO says safety systems working, countries should continue AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine roll-out

It reiterated that there had been no documented deaths linked to Covid-19 vaccines.

READ MORE HERE

Spike in calls to suicide prevention agency SOS in 2020 as more in distress amid Covid-19

SOS clients reported more conflicts with their romantic partners and family members.

READ MORE HERE

Biden kicks off stimulus tour with promises of Covid-19 vaccine shots and cash payments

"Help is here, and hope is here, in real and tangible ways," Biden said.

READ MORE HERE

Dealers adding weight to diesel goods vehicles to bypass emissions ruling starting in April

This will get them classified as heavy goods vehicles, so they do not fall under the purview of the new scheme.

READ MORE HERE

New rule for en bloc EGMs timely, but could do more to rein in proxy abuse

Owners with motivation to vote a certain way could persuade fellow strata title owners to give them their proxy votes.

READ MORE HERE

Actors of Asian descent make history at Oscar nominations

Koreans and Korean-Americans from the drama Minari made a good showing.

READ MORE HERE