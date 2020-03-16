Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, March 16.
14 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, highest in single day; 9 imported from overseas
Three of the new cases are linked to previous ones. Singapore now has a total of 226 confirmed cases.
Italy hits one-day record with 368 new coronavirus deaths, hospitals in crisis
Milan’s Lombardy region is close to the point where doctors will no longer be able to resuscitate patients because they will be out of intensive care unit beds.
Fed slashes rates to near zero in emergency coronavirus move; US stock futures plunge
The Fed already cut interest rates by half a percentage point on March 3 at an emergency meeting.
Singaporeans advised to defer all non-essential travel for next 30 days, as part of new Covid-19 measures
All travellers entering Singapore with recent travel history to Asean countries, Japan, Switzerland or UK will be issued a 14-day stay-home notice.
Coronavirus: S’poreans, Malaysians at land, sea crossings not affected by border curbs on Asean states
About 300,000 people move across the land crossings at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints on a daily basis.
Malaysia reports 190 new coronavirus cases, most linked to mosque event
The new cases bring the total number of infections in the country to 428.
Seats to watch, and some unknowns ahead, for GE2020
Some have speculated that the new Sengkang GRC was created to draw the Workers' Party's Team B to contest there instead of in East Coast GRC.
MPs of areas under new Sengkang GRC have met to plan for polls, says Lam Pin Min
Dr Lam said he "assumes" that he will stay on, alongside Mr Teo Ser Luck, "unless (Mr Teo) is being deployed elsewhere".
Almost 1 in 4 PMEs on fixed-term contracts: ST poll
Apart from having less job stability, employees hired under fixed-term contracts enjoy fewer benefits than permanent hires.
Malaysia's ex-finance minister Lim Guan Eng to file defamation suit over false story on son's arrest
"My family is furious for such shameless targeting of our innocent children, who are not in politics," said Mr Lim.