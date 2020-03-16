Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 16

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, March 16.

14 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, highest in single day; 9 imported from overseas





It is the highest number of new cases Singapore has reported in a single day. ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI



Three of the new cases are linked to previous ones. Singapore now has a total of 226 confirmed cases.

Italy hits one-day record with 368 new coronavirus deaths, hospitals in crisis





Operators of the Milanese Environmental Services Company wearing white protective overalls, protective masks and glasses sanitise the square of the Central Station using a disinfectant to avoid further spread of the Covid-19 virus, on March 13, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE/ANSA



Milan’s Lombardy region is close to the point where doctors will no longer be able to resuscitate patients because they will be out of intensive care unit beds.

Fed slashes rates to near zero in emergency coronavirus move; US stock futures plunge





The US Federal Reserve cut interest rates for the second time in less than two weeks in another emergency move to help shore up the US economy amid the rapidly escalating global coronavirus pandemic. PHOTO: REUTERS



The Fed already cut interest rates by half a percentage point on March 3 at an emergency meeting.

Singaporeans advised to defer all non-essential travel for next 30 days, as part of new Covid-19 measures





From 11.59pm on March 16, all travellers entering Singapore with recent travel history to Asean countries, Japan, Switzerland or the United Kingdom within the last 14 days will be issued a 14-day stay-home notice. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



All travellers entering Singapore with recent travel history to Asean countries, Japan, Switzerland or UK will be issued a 14-day stay-home notice.

Coronavirus: S’poreans, Malaysians at land, sea crossings not affected by border curbs on Asean states





Travellers entering Singapore by land or sea will be excluded from the border restrictions announced on March 15, 2020. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



About 300,000 people move across the land crossings at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints on a daily basis.

Malaysia reports 190 new coronavirus cases, most linked to mosque event





A man wears a mask during Friday prayers at the National Mosque in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on March 13, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The new cases bring the total number of infections in the country to 428.

Seats to watch, and some unknowns ahead, for GE2020





Singaporeans casting their votes in the hall of Pei Chun Public School in 2015. PHOTO: ST FILE



Some have speculated that the new Sengkang GRC was created to draw the Workers' Party's Team B to contest there instead of in East Coast GRC.

MPs of areas under new Sengkang GRC have met to plan for polls, says Lam Pin Min





On preparations to contest the new Sengkang GRC, Sengkang West MP Lam Pin Min said the style of getting ready for the election as a GRC will be different than that of an SMC, and more coordination will be required. ST PHOTO: DESMOND FOO



Dr Lam said he "assumes" that he will stay on, alongside Mr Teo Ser Luck, "unless (Mr Teo) is being deployed elsewhere".

Almost 1 in 4 PMEs on fixed-term contracts: ST poll





Nearly all professionals, managers and executives in the ST poll preferred permanent contracts, but when probed on whether they would always choose a permanent contract over a fixed-term one, 24 per cent were open to the idea of accepting a term contract in the future. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Apart from having less job stability, employees hired under fixed-term contracts enjoy fewer benefits than permanent hires.

Malaysia's ex-finance minister Lim Guan Eng to file defamation suit over false story on son's arrest





Mr Lim said his family is "furious" over the claim, which was also published by Chinese daily Nanyang Siang Pau without the facts being verified. PHOTO: REUTERS



"My family is furious for such shameless targeting of our innocent children, who are not in politics," said Mr Lim.

