Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 15, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
All-male boardrooms in S’pore transforming as firms get on board diversity’s tangible benefits
There is optimism that S’pore is on its way to hitting the voluntary target of 30% of board seats held by women by 2030.
S’pore workplaces set for ‘world’s first’ mental health benchmark
It aims to expand focus beyond employee programmes to business strategies and investments.
21 people with disabilities featured on ‘Purple Parade train’ under initiative to raise awareness
They will also be featured on the platform screen doors of Bras Basah station and two buses.
The gift of superstar concerts: Swiftie lessons from Auntie Economist
Taylor Swift’s marketing juggernaut is an economic and cultural powerhouse to learn from, says associate editor Lee Su Shyan.
Malaysia’s ringgit woes mask its bigger brain drain troubles
Malaysia may lose skilled workers if more of them leave to make the most of stronger exchange rates, says the writer.
Johor to run two-month trial for 3rd pedestrian entry to JB checkpoint via hotel shortcut
The shortcut, situated near Hako Hotel, makes it easier for pedestrians to walk to the CIQ complex.
Screening tool for autism effective in detecting condition earlier in children: Study
The test is commonly used in other countries to screen for autism, but not in Singapore.
Teen terror fought, carried weapon and worked with scammers
The judge said the boy seemed intent on becoming a gangster while barely out of secondary school.
Meta’s refusal to pay for news in Australia prompts calls for government to fund media
Experts say loss of funding for media outlets will lead to a decline in quality journalism and more misinformation.