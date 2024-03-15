Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 15, 2024

Updated
Mar 15, 2024, 08:09 AM
Published
Mar 15, 2024, 08:04 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

All-male boardrooms in S’pore transforming as firms get on board diversity’s tangible benefits

There is optimism that S’pore is on its way to hitting the voluntary target of 30% of board seats held by women by 2030.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore workplaces set for ‘world’s first’ mental health benchmark

It aims to expand focus beyond employee programmes to business strategies and investments.

READ MORE HERE

21 people with disabilities featured on ‘Purple Parade train’ under initiative to raise awareness

They will also be featured on the platform screen doors of Bras Basah station and two buses.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

The gift of superstar concerts: Swiftie lessons from Auntie Economist

Taylor Swift’s marketing juggernaut is an economic and cultural powerhouse to learn from, says associate editor Lee Su Shyan.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia’s ringgit woes mask its bigger brain drain troubles

Malaysia may lose skilled workers if more of them leave to make the most of stronger exchange rates, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Johor to run two-month trial for 3rd pedestrian entry to JB checkpoint via hotel shortcut

The shortcut, situated near Hako Hotel, makes it easier for pedestrians to walk to the CIQ complex.

READ MORE HERE

Screening tool for autism effective in detecting condition earlier in children: Study

The test is commonly used in other countries to screen for autism, but not in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Teen terror fought, carried weapon and worked with scammers

The judge said the boy seemed intent on becoming a gangster while barely out of secondary school.

READ MORE HERE

Meta’s refusal to pay for news in Australia prompts calls for government to fund media

Experts say loss of funding for media outlets will lead to a decline in quality journalism and more misinformation.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore Garden Festival returns in August

The festival’s prelude event will be held from March 14 to 17 at Takashimaya Square.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top