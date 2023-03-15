Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 15

US says military drone crashes into Black Sea after Russian jets intercept it

A Russian fighter jet struck the propeller of a US military MQ-9 “Reaper” surveillance drone.

READ MORE HERE

Fall of Silicon Valley Bank: The broader implications and why they matter to S'pore

SVB's failure stoked concerns and volatility in US and global banking stocks, including in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Australia’s ambitious nuclear submarine plan faces potentially insurmountable hurdles

Questions are being raised about whether Australia will actually acquire the submarines and whether they will make the nation safer.

READ MORE HERE

Kids imagine the future – with a little help from AI

Pre-schoolers tap their creativity and new AI tools to turn their vision of the future into works of art.

READ MORE HERE

Teacher from top S’pore school arrested, suspended for alleged outrage of modesty over 20 years ago

The alleged outrage of modesty is believed to have taken place when the man was a teacher at a junior college.

READ MORE HERE

Bomb threat grounds SIA flight in Johannesburg

The aircraft was declared safe and arrived in Cape Town, about five hours behind schedule.

READ MORE HERE

A pathway to (really) full employment

Guaranteed jobs for the unemployed could do it, but such a scheme also faces challenges, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

READ MORE HERE

Cancer survivor gets 3D-printed prosthetic nose from Tan Tock Seng Hospital

The pilot project of almost four months at Tan Tock Seng Hospital offers hope for people in need of custom-designed prostheses.

READ MORE HERE

Rare great slaty woodpecker draws horde at Botanic Gardens

This is the fourth time the bird, known to be the largest woodpecker in the world, was spotted in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Badminton: Singapore’s Loh Kean Yew falls at first hurdle of All England Open

"I will need time to bounce back again, but I cannot say for sure how long it will take,” Loh told ST.

READ MORE HERE

