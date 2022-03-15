Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, March 15.
US warns China against helping Russia as anti-war protester disrupts state TV news
The seven-hour meeting between representatives of the two countries was "intense", a US official said.
Signs of optimism over Russia-Ukraine talks, but diplomatic path rocky
What we are seeing are just preliminary manoeuvres before the real negotiations, says ST's Jonathan Eyal.
S'pore's new Covid-19 cases continue to fall below 10,000; weekly infection rate lowest since Jan 1
There were 37 patients in the intensive care unit, and 171 who needed oxygen support.
Quick guide to S'pore's simplified Covid-19 rules from March 15
The maximum number of unique visitors per household will be adjusted from five people per day to five at any one time.
S'pore casting net wide for inputs on second Unesco intangible cultural heritage nomination
Peranakan beadwork and embroidery, Thaipusam and the making of kueh are among the contenders shortlisted.
Man wielding sword in Buangkok had swallowed unknown pills before altercations
He will be charged in court on Wednesday for the offence of voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means.
LTA raises bid deposit for motorcycle COEs and halves validity period
The bid deposit will be raised from $200 to $800 while the validity will be halved to 3 months starting next week.
Lee Kuan Yew's lawyer need not be disciplined for not destroying his early wills: Apex court
The Court of Appeal reversed a High Court decision that required the Law Society to refer Kwa Kim Li to a disciplinary tribunal.
Even if China eases Covid-19 approach, resistance and other challenges await
Online TV streaming in Singapore gets boost from WFH, South Korean shows
Survey finds rise in over-the-top video streaming and drop in traditional TV use last year.
