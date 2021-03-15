Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, March 15.
US-based Arcturus working with Duke-NUS to test single-dose Covid-19 vaccine in phase 3 trials
The trials will start in the second quarter of the year.
'My ambitions are but empty dreams'
A look at the life of a Chinese migrant and his wearied hope of escaping the endless cycle of seeking odd jobs to get by.
Four sites in Balestier, Toa Payoh, Bedok and Jurong East to be cleared for housing projects
HDB did not specify if the sites are earmarked for public or private housing.
At least 39 reported killed in Myanmar as Chinese factories burn
Martial law was imposed in parts of Yangon, Myanmar’s commercial hub and former capital, state media announced.
Singapore-Australia travel bubble being discussed; no talks on quarantine or vaccination hub: MFA
Talks are also ongoing on the mutual recognition of vaccination certificates.
Of robots and binary trees: Kids start young at coding
More children are tinkering with coding, and they are getting younger.
Mekong - a struggle over water, power and mainland SEA's future
South-east Asia’s longest river not only faces ecological threats, but it is also an arena for superpower rivalry.
Kembangan condo in spat over bid to evict stray cats from basement carpark area
A condo resident aggrieved by stray cats that scratched her car took her case to the Strata Titles Board.
Chilli Api Catering suspended after food poisoning outbreak affecting 82 people
14 of those affected are now in hospital.
CDL, Sincere Property disagree over the Chinese developer's missed debt payment
Last month, the Singapore property giant wrote off most of its investment in Sincere.