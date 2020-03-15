Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 15

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, March 15.

How to tame a virus? Asia tries to cope with Covid-19



Even outside of the likes of China, Japan and South Korea, Asia has recorded hundreds of coronavirus cases. It is disrupting daily life, travel and trade. The Straits Times bureaus report on how the region is coping.

Date of general election will depend on what will best see Singapore through Covid-19 situation, says PM Lee



All necessary precautions will be taken if polls have to be held before Covid-19 is over, he says.

Opposition parties stake claims to some GRCs, single seats ahead of upcoming election



Some constituencies draw interest from more than one party, setting stage for 3-way fights.

Coronavirus: Pushing towards a more flexible work culture after crisis



While more employers start to see potential benefits, some concerns and challenges remain.

12 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including 9 imported cases and 1 linked to Safra Jurong private dinner



The imported cases include a 44-year-old man who attended a mass religious gathering in Malaysia.

Racism - a real sickness in global coronavirus crisis



As the world fights Covid-19, another battle surfaces - xenophobic behaviour, says enterprise editor Li Xueying.

Making the best of a bad time



Many are making the best of the lull during the coronavirus outbreak to learn new skills, declutter, spend time with loved ones and reposition themselves for the upturn.

Pender Road enclave could be opened up for heritage trail



The bungalows were originally built to house staff of the Eastern Extension Telegraph Company by architectural firm Swan & Maclaren.

Bubble teas say cheers to health



Brands are saluting healthcare workers with free or discounted drinks, and also working to cut down on the sugar in their offerings.

Will the English Premier League be able to finish the season?



Virus-enforced suspension poses grave legal and revenue concerns for clubs and stakeholders.

