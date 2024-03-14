Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 14, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Singapore pledges support for more global cooperation in helping fraud victims recover funds
Carousell on halting sales of Swift concert tickets: ‘Draconian’ action needed amid fan frenzy
Make Singapore Sports Hub the region’s concert central
Electrifying shows have seen crowds from across the globe fill the National Stadium for consecutive nights. It’s just what the Singapore Sports Hub needs, says the writer.
House of Representatives passes Bill that could ban TikTok in the US
TikTok would have to part ways from its Chinese parent company ByteDance or face a ban.
Travellers flying out of Malaysia’s airports to pay higher service charges from June 1
Lessons from a German general whose meeting while in Singapore was hacked by Russians
Wi-Fi networks can be compromised. More worryingly, even virtual meetings themselves can be fake.
Duo discovers bird-dropping spider new to Singapore
The species is almost completely white, whereas others of its kind come in varying shades of white and dark colours.
Malaysia police looking into alleged extortion case at JB checkpoint involving S'pore cars
Travellers in two Singapore-registered cars claim they were fined after being ushered into lanes for heavy vehicles.
Taxi driver arrested for allegedly attacking passenger with weapon following dispute
An argument started after the driver walked back from agreement to drop off passengers at multiple destinations.