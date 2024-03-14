Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 14, 2024

Updated
Mar 14, 2024, 08:11 AM
Published
Mar 14, 2024, 08:08 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Singapore pledges support for more global cooperation in helping fraud victims recover funds

This was the first time a ministerial-level summit was convened for fraud.

READ MORE HERE

Carousell on halting sales of Swift concert tickets: ‘Draconian’ action needed amid fan frenzy

Users were in a frenzy to buy tickets and not catching signs of scams.

READ MORE HERE

Make Singapore Sports Hub the region’s concert central

Electrifying shows have seen crowds from across the globe fill the National Stadium for consecutive nights. It’s just what the Singapore Sports Hub needs, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

House of Representatives passes Bill that could ban TikTok in the US

TikTok would have to part ways from its Chinese parent company ByteDance or face a ban.

READ MORE HERE

Travellers flying out of Malaysia’s airports to pay higher service charges from June 1

All airports will also introduce a transfer fee for transit passengers.

READ MORE HERE

Lessons from a German general whose meeting while in Singapore was hacked by Russians

Wi-Fi networks can be compromised. More worryingly, even virtual meetings themselves can be fake.

READ MORE HERE

Duo discovers bird-dropping spider new to Singapore

The species is almost completely white, whereas others of its kind come in varying shades of white and dark colours.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia police looking into alleged extortion case at JB checkpoint involving S'pore cars

Travellers in two Singapore-registered cars claim they were fined after being ushered into lanes for heavy vehicles.

READ MORE HERE

Taxi driver arrested for allegedly attacking passenger with weapon following dispute

An argument started after the driver walked back from agreement to drop off passengers at multiple destinations.

READ MORE HERE

Bakery Gin Thye fined for storing more than 1,500kg of meat products without licence

The products were seized by the Singapore Food Agency.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top