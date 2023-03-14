Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 14

Updated
Published
34 min ago

Tuas South warehouse fire brought under control; 2 workers injured

Migrant workers staying in nearby dormitories said they detected an acrid smell from about 6.30pm.

S’pore banking system remains sound in wake of collapse of 2 US banks: MAS

MAS will work with Enterprise Singapore to assess any potential impact the failure of both banks might have on Singapore start-ups.

Eyeing China, Biden and allies unveil nuclear-powered submarine plan for Australia

The US intends to sell Australia three US Virginia class nuclear-powered submarines in the early 2030s.

Get newsletters curated for you

Xi’s direct rebuke of US signals that China is braced for rockier relations

“China does not want but is ready for a new Cold War,” a Chinese government insider tells global affairs correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim.

Property analysts tip developers to convert more retail and office buildings into private housing

At least five developers have such plans to include residences and mixed-used projects.

Check property prices, market trends with new analytics tool and 3D interactive map

For a $150 administrative fee, sellers can also list their property on the portal and be assigned an agent to handle buyer inquiries.

Paralympian Sophie Soon’s dispute with cafe sheds light on guide dog users’ daily challenges

Guide Dogs Singapore says guide dog users often face rejection when they request to dine indoors or book rides.

Friendly Streets go beyond infrastructure – drivers must learn to share road space

In densely built-up Singapore, mindfulness and graciousness are needed to keep vulnerable road users safe, says senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan.

Why ChatGPT failed PSLE miserably but passed prestigious law exams

Generative AI shows the need to develop a new kind of digital literacy, and the value of trusting users to experiment with it, says NTU's Dr Mark Cenite.

Table tennis: S’pore’s Izaac Quek stuns Swedish star Mattias Falck in Singapore Smash

Izaac, who is world No. 242, won 3-2 (6-11, 3-11, 11-7, 11-9, 12-10) against the 36th-ranked veteran.

