Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 14

Updated
Published
16 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, March 14.

Why you can expect to pay more for food in Singapore

ST finds out how the Russia-Ukraine conflict will affect the food industry in Singapore.

Russia asked China for military and economic aid for Ukraine war: US officials

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan is scheduled to meet China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi, on Monday in Rome. 

Cut off from family and savings, Russians in Asia count the cost of war

Global efforts to isolate Russia's government have cut off Russian travellers from their money.

ST scores biggest haul at global contest; Save the Merlion, HDB flats in 3D among winners

It bags 27 awards at Best of News Design Digital Competition, its best showing so far at the annual event.

Daily Covid-19 infections in S'pore drop below 10,000 for first time in a month

Weekly infection growth rate remains below one for 12th consecutive day.

Shenzhen under citywide Covid-19 lockdown, Shanghai restricts travel

Netizens on social media questioning whether tough stance on Covid-19 should be loosened.

How having one regular doc can help improve patient health

Building doctor-patient relationship over long term can ensure continuity of care.

Work/Life: Confessions of an office bully's sidekick

Insights into how the boss' toxic behaviour affects company and staff.

Full subject-based banding in secondary schools allows students to learn according to own pace

When it is fully implemented in secondary schools in 2024, there will no longer be Express, Normal (Academic) and Normal (Technical) streams.

Free outdoor fun at new playgrounds in East Coast Park and Botanic Gardens

Have fun with your kids while watching your budget during the school holidays.

