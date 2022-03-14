Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, March 14.
Why you can expect to pay more for food in Singapore
ST finds out how the Russia-Ukraine conflict will affect the food industry in Singapore.
Russia asked China for military and economic aid for Ukraine war: US officials
White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan is scheduled to meet China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi, on Monday in Rome.
Cut off from family and savings, Russians in Asia count the cost of war
Global efforts to isolate Russia's government have cut off Russian travellers from their money.
ST scores biggest haul at global contest; Save the Merlion, HDB flats in 3D among winners
It bags 27 awards at Best of News Design Digital Competition, its best showing so far at the annual event.
Daily Covid-19 infections in S'pore drop below 10,000 for first time in a month
Shenzhen under citywide Covid-19 lockdown, Shanghai restricts travel
Netizens on social media questioning whether tough stance on Covid-19 should be loosened.
How having one regular doc can help improve patient health
Work/Life: Confessions of an office bully's sidekick
Full subject-based banding in secondary schools allows students to learn according to own pace
When it is fully implemented in secondary schools in 2024, there will no longer be Express, Normal (Academic) and Normal (Technical) streams.
Free outdoor fun at new playgrounds in East Coast Park and Botanic Gardens
