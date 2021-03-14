Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, March 14.
S'pore will use Covid-19 vaccines from any source, so long as they are safe and effective: PM Lee
Vaccines do not carry a nationality. Is it good or is it no good? Does it work? If it does, then we will use it, he said.
Births in Singapore hit decade low as deaths climb to historic peak
Recession, uncertainties due to the pandemic may be leading some to put off having kids, say experts.
En bloc fever making cautious comeback in Singapore
But cooling measures, uncertain economy and talks of new curbs make developers wary.
61-year-old S'porean man who returned from work in the UAE dies of Covid-19 complications
This is the 30th such death in Singapore.
Up in flames: The high cost of residential fires in Singapore
Unattended cooking, discarded items and electrical fires were the top three types of fires in residential premises last year.
New extension to Botanic Gardens opens, with artwork dating back to colonial period on display
Sited in repurposed colonial bungalow, it will showcase botanical art pieces from archives.
4 Covid-19 variants, including a local strain, now spreading in the Philippines
Over 90 cases of this local strain are now being monitored.
10 checks to expose investment fraud
You have to be alert because the art of deception is getting sophisticated.
Billionaire Mackenzie Scott is giving her fortune away and turning philanthropy on its head
Ms Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, pledged in 2019 to figure out how to give away her billions quickly.
Better with age: Singapore eateries which have survived generations
In the fickle, trend-obsessed food-and-beverage industry, three family-run eateries have stood the test of time to mark milestones this year.