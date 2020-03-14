Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, March 14.

Coronavirus: Europe now 'epicentre' of Covid-19 pandemic, says WHO





A photo taken on March 10, 2020 shows people with protective face masks near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. PHOTO: AFP



The continent had now more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China.

Singapore GE: What are the possible dates for Polling Day?



A polling station in Toa Payoh in 2015. Election rules do not mandate a time period between the release of the boundaries report and an election, though there are fixed timelines once a writ of election is issued and Parliament is dissolved. PHOTO: ST FILE



A significant delay prompted by the Covid-19 outbreak now appears unlikely.

Singapore GE: Questions remain over campaigning amid virus



Much has also changed since GE 2001, when the PAP was returned to power on Nomination Day as only 29 of the 84 seats were contested. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO



It is not a certainty that an election in a crisis always favours the incumbent, says news editor Zakir Hussain.

Trump hopes state of emergency will turn tide against Covid-19



The United States’ response is hampered by a lack of data – due in large part to inadequate levels of testing which the Administration this week belatedly tried to ramp up. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



Declaring a state of emergency allows federal agencies to do things that they couldn’t do.

13 new Covid-19 cases, including nine who caught the virus overseas; 200 confirmed cases so far



As of noon on March 13, a total of 97 cases have fully recovered from the infection and been discharged from hospital. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR



The imported cases include two Singaporeans who were infected after attending a mass religious event near Kuala Lumpur.

Coronavirus: 'Italy has abandoned us', says man trapped at home with sister's dead body



Teresa Franzese, 47, lived with her family in the southern city of Naples and started to show the symptoms of coronavirus last week. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM YOUTUBE



Her family had to stay in quarantine at home because of fears they might also have the disease.

Man detained over fire, 'ISIS' graffiti outside police post in Boon Keng





The injured suspect outside the police post. PHOTOS: STOMP, KELVIN TAN



The glass walls of the police post at Block 105 Towner Road were also shattered.

Finger painter Kwei Chin Pen, who taught Lee Kuan Yew Chinese, dies at 93





Madam Kwei died at the age of 93, leaving behind three sons, five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG



She taught Mr Lee Chinese for 11 years from 1966 to 1977.

Football: English Premier League suspended as coronavirus outbreak spreads among clubs' staff





Leicester City's James Maddison (right) shoots a goal during the match between Leicester City and Aston Villa on March 9, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



An unprecedented development, it follows the revelation overnight that several Premier League clubs have staff, including players and coaches, who are displaying symptoms of the virus.

