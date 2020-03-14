Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 14

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, March 14.
Coronavirus: Europe now 'epicentre' of Covid-19 pandemic, says WHO
The continent had now more reported cases and deaths than the rest of the world combined, apart from China.
Singapore GE: Which constituency will you be in for the coming election?
How would the latest changes in electoral boundaries affect you? Find out now
Singapore GE: What are the possible dates for Polling Day?
A significant delay prompted by the Covid-19 outbreak now appears unlikely.
Singapore GE: Questions remain over campaigning amid virus
It is not a certainty that an election in a crisis always favours the incumbent, says news editor Zakir Hussain.
Trump hopes state of emergency will turn tide against Covid-19
Declaring a state of emergency allows federal agencies to do things that they couldn’t do.
13 new Covid-19 cases, including nine who caught the virus overseas; 200 confirmed cases so far
The imported cases include two Singaporeans who were infected after attending a mass religious event near Kuala Lumpur.
Coronavirus: 'Italy has abandoned us', says man trapped at home with sister's dead body
Her family had to stay in quarantine at home because of fears they might also have the disease.
Man detained over fire, 'ISIS' graffiti outside police post in Boon Keng
The glass walls of the police post at Block 105 Towner Road were also shattered.
Finger painter Kwei Chin Pen, who taught Lee Kuan Yew Chinese, dies at 93
She taught Mr Lee Chinese for 11 years from 1966 to 1977.
Football: English Premier League suspended as coronavirus outbreak spreads among clubs' staff
An unprecedented development, it follows the revelation overnight that several Premier League clubs have staff, including players and coaches, who are displaying symptoms of the virus.