Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 13, 2024

Updated
Mar 13, 2024, 08:10 AM
Published
Mar 13, 2024, 08:07 AM

More tech layoffs in 2024 likely, due to rising costs, greater automation, say experts

But more roles in AI are emerging as demand rises.

Firms providing corporate services in S’pore to face tighter scrutiny under proposed law

Firms’ failure to comply could see them and their senior management fined up to $100,000 per breach if convicted.

S’pore women earn 14.3% less than men; gap narrowed over last five years: MOM data

Singapore’s pay gap was slightly worse than that across OECD countries, but better than the US, Britain and Japan. 

E-commerce platforms shirking responsibility as scams erode online trust

E-marketplaces should be able to validate the identity of users to sift out the scammers, says tech editor Irene Tham.

Taiwan updates definition of ‘first strike’ to counter China

Any warplane or vessel incursion into its territorial space would be considered a first strike.

Sensoryscape to boost Sentosa’s connectivity, capacity to host visitors as 15 million visit in 2023

Open 24 hours a day, the walkway is also meant to give a lift to night-time offerings on the island.

Pretty in pink: Tokyo leads Japan as sakura flowers blossom earlier than before

This comes as Tokyo suffers the double whammy of warmer temperatures and the “heat island effect”.

S’porean man found dead days after car plunges into ravine in Penang

He was reported missing on March 9 by a close friend who could not reach him on the phone.

4 months’ jail for man who slipped erectile dysfunction drug into woman’s drink

Kim Dong-hun had pleaded guilty to causing hurt by means of poison.

Tides of change: One last look at Senoko Fishery Port

The 3.24ha facility in Woodlands is set to close, with its merchants moving to Jurong Fishery Port.

