Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 13, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
More tech layoffs in 2024 likely, due to rising costs, greater automation, say experts
Firms providing corporate services in S’pore to face tighter scrutiny under proposed law
Firms’ failure to comply could see them and their senior management fined up to $100,000 per breach if convicted.
S’pore women earn 14.3% less than men; gap narrowed over last five years: MOM data
Singapore’s pay gap was slightly worse than that across OECD countries, but better than the US, Britain and Japan.
E-commerce platforms shirking responsibility as scams erode online trust
E-marketplaces should be able to validate the identity of users to sift out the scammers, says tech editor Irene Tham.
Taiwan updates definition of ‘first strike’ to counter China
Any warplane or vessel incursion into its territorial space would be considered a first strike.
Sensoryscape to boost Sentosa’s connectivity, capacity to host visitors as 15 million visit in 2023
Open 24 hours a day, the walkway is also meant to give a lift to night-time offerings on the island.
Pretty in pink: Tokyo leads Japan as sakura flowers blossom earlier than before
This comes as Tokyo suffers the double whammy of warmer temperatures and the “heat island effect”.
S’porean man found dead days after car plunges into ravine in Penang
He was reported missing on March 9 by a close friend who could not reach him on the phone.
4 months’ jail for man who slipped erectile dysfunction drug into woman’s drink
Tides of change: One last look at Senoko Fishery Port
The 3.24ha facility in Woodlands is set to close, with its merchants moving to Jurong Fishery Port.