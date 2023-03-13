Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 13

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
What will it take for shoppers to buy local vegetables?
Most home-grown vegetables cost between $2.50 and $5, and are generally more expensive than those from Malaysia, China and Thailand.
Family offices in Singapore may face talent crunch
Family offices may be less attractive to prospective employees because they are generally leaner and less established.
COE-exempt registration plates sell for up to $30k in resale market
These licences are attractive to some bus companies due to the significant cost savings.
Held ‘hostage’, I saw how the police’s Emergency Response Team would save me
Journalist Nadine Chua role-played a "hostage" and saw how officers from the team swiftly saved her from a "gunman".
Children ask voice-activated ChatGPT: Are you a boy or a girl?
Education company Ednovation will make available its child-friendly EdGPT to the public for free.
SCDF targets 1 million community first responders with enhanced myResponder App
The refreshed app will have features including a video call function that will allow responders to be guided on the go.
The US Republican rifts that could shape the world
If China and Russia are adversaries of the US, why are some Republicans rooting for Vladimir Putin? US correspondent Charissa Yong examines the fight within the party.
North Korea test-fires two strategic cruise missiles from submarine: KCNA
The move came hours before US and South Korea were to stage major joint military exercises.
US intervenes to contain fallout from collapse of Silicon Valley Bank
The move will not lead to losses by American taxpayers and all deposits will be made whole.
Will a sleep tracker help you sleep better?
How can you benefit from such trackers? Ahead of World Sleep Day this Friday, one expert looks at what these devices can tell you that you don’t already know.