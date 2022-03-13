Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 13

Updated
Published
8 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, March 13.

Bus operators, logistics companies and cabbies impacted by oil price spike

Some have resorted to cutting costs - be they in salaries or completely halting part of their operations.

READ MORE HERE

Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops killed since Russia invasion: Zelensky

France, meanwhile, says Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown he is not ready to make peace.

READ MORE HERE

Top Russian spies reported to be under house arrest for failing to warn Putin about Ukraine's resistance

Moscow is swirling with rumours of top officials being arrested or demoted for bad performance in preparing the invasion.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Umno-led BN wins two-thirds majority in Johor polls

Most of the remaining seats were scooped up by opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan.

READ MORE HERE

Lunch with Sumiko: NCID head Leo Yee Sin on why one can't be complacent about Covid-19

Since the Covid-19 pandemic struck, Professor Leo Yee Sin has encountered some distressingly severe cases. She warns against being complacent about the virus which continues to throw up surprises.

From Aids to Covid-19, Professor Leo Yee Sin has been at the forefront of every infectious disease crisis in Singapore. 

READ MORE HERE

My post-Covid-19 struggle: I almost made tea in my laptop due to brain fog

ST correspondent Akshita Nanda said getting Covid-19 has made her fatigued, which in turn causes her to have brain fog. 

READ MORE HERE

How do young people view drugs and what does it mean for Singapore?

ST examines how young people perceive drugs and why it poses a risk for the next generation.

READ MORE HERE

Ex-teacher, whose legs were amputated, hopes to inspire people with disabilities to pursue sports

Para Sport Academy was rolled out to create more opportunities to pursue sporting ambitions. 

READ MORE HERE

Food In The Hood: 20 eating places to check out in central Singapore

In the last of a five-part series on the 100 best eats in Singapore, find the top places for steak, Japanese-style sandwich and gelato.

READ MORE HERE

Crypto investments: Be wary of fake deals

Singapore investors have been looking at around 50 fake sites every month since the beginning of the pandemic.

READ MORE HERE

If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top