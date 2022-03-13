Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, March 13.
Bus operators, logistics companies and cabbies impacted by oil price spike
Some have resorted to cutting costs - be they in salaries or completely halting part of their operations.
Around 1,300 Ukrainian troops killed since Russia invasion: Zelensky
France, meanwhile, says Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown he is not ready to make peace.
Top Russian spies reported to be under house arrest for failing to warn Putin about Ukraine's resistance
Moscow is swirling with rumours of top officials being arrested or demoted for bad performance in preparing the invasion.
Umno-led BN wins two-thirds majority in Johor polls
Lunch with Sumiko: NCID head Leo Yee Sin on why one can't be complacent about Covid-19
From Aids to Covid-19, Professor Leo Yee Sin has been at the forefront of every infectious disease crisis in Singapore.
My post-Covid-19 struggle: I almost made tea in my laptop due to brain fog
ST correspondent Akshita Nanda said getting Covid-19 has made her fatigued, which in turn causes her to have brain fog.
How do young people view drugs and what does it mean for Singapore?
ST examines how young people perceive drugs and why it poses a risk for the next generation.
Ex-teacher, whose legs were amputated, hopes to inspire people with disabilities to pursue sports
Para Sport Academy was rolled out to create more opportunities to pursue sporting ambitions.
Food In The Hood: 20 eating places to check out in central Singapore
In the last of a five-part series on the 100 best eats in Singapore, find the top places for steak, Japanese-style sandwich and gelato.
Crypto investments: Be wary of fake deals
Singapore investors have been looking at around 50 fake sites every month since the beginning of the pandemic.
