Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, March 13.

Stretching the healthcare dollar with targeted subsidies in S'pore

With limited resources and growing needs on every end, it has become more crucial than ever to make every dollar count.

Lower costs for most with S'pore's healthcare subsidy revision, and some who pay more can afford it: Experts

15% of patients, who are mainly from households with higher per capita income, will pay about $200 more out of pocket.

IT engineer who declined Covid-19 test despite runny nose is S'pore's sole new community case

The Deutsche Bank employee had a runny nose on March 1, visited a GP and was given five days of medical leave.

What does the future hold for Fukushima 10 years after nuclear disaster?

Some evacuees have returned, while others cite concerns over food safety for staying away.

Biden says free Indo-Pacific essential as he meets India, Japan, Australia leaders

Virtual meeting of the Quad will focus on the Covid-19 pandemic, economic growth and the climate crisis.

Two women being investigated for illegally collecting free face masks; more cases under probe

The police have also received similar reports in other residential estates.

Serving British police officer charged with murder of Sarah Everard after remains confirmed as hers

Sarah Everard disappeared while walking home on March 3 and her body was later found in a wood outside London.

Container ships facing longer wait times at S'pore port amid global surge in cargo demand

Turnaround estimated to have shot up to 5-7 days but S'pore appears to be coping better than other ports.

Mystery buyer of $93 million Beeple digital artwork known only as 'Metakovan'

The buyer is one of the oldest investors in "NFT", or Non-Fungible Tokens, which are virtual objects.

At home with nature: More in S'pore move to green up their spaces with biophilic design

More owners of commercial properties and homes are bringing nature indoors to deal with the pandemic.

