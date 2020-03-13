Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, March 13.

Dow ends 10% lower in worst session since 1987



Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange near the close of trading. PHOTO: REUTERS



Thursday’s session means the S&P 500, like the Dow, is now in a “bear market”.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 outbreak will continue for a year or longer; more stringent measures may need to be put in place, says PM Lee



The disease outbreak response level will not be stepped up to red, the highest level, PM Lee Hsien Loong said. PHOTO: MINISTRY OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION



PM Lee emphasised that the situation in Singapore remains under control. The disease outbreak response level will not be stepped up to red, the highest level, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Trump met Brazilian official with coronavirus, but says ‘not concerned’



A photo from Fabio Wajngarten's Instagram page shows him (far right) meeting Trump and US Vice-President Mike Pence. PHOTO: INSTAGRAM



Brazil’s communications secretary Fabio Wajngarten had posted a photo on Instagram of the meeting at Mr Trump’s Florida resort at the weekend.

READ MORE HERE

Coronavirus: 9 new cases confirmed, 5 imported cases



Three of the new cases are linked to a private dinner function held at Joy Garden restaurant at Safra Jurong on Feb 15, which is Singapore's largest cluster with 43 cases. PHOTO: ST FILE



One imported case, Case 181, is Singapore’s oldest patient to date at 83.

READ MORE HERE

Changes made to polling districts in seven GRCs



A voter at Teck Ghee Primary School on Polling Day on Sept 11, 2015. PHOTO: ST FILE



Thursday's notification raises expectations that the electoral boundaries report is imminent.

READ MORE HERE

All mosques here to be closed for five days for cleaning, Friday prayers cancelled



Four mosques have already been closed for cleaning. They are the (clockwise from left) Jamae Chulia mosque, Al Muttaqin mosque, Hajjah Fatimah mosque and Kassim mosque. PHOTOS: MASJID JAMAE CHULIA, MASJID AL-MUTTAQIN, LIM YAOHUI, ST FILE



This follows the infection of two Singaporeans who attended a mass religious gathering in Selangor, Malaysia.

READ MORE HERE

Duterte places Metro Manila, home to 13 million, under lockdown to contain viral spread



In a photo taken on March 11, 2020, pedestrians with protective face masks cross a street outside a shopping mall in Manila. PHOTO: REUTERS



Land, domestic air and domestic sea travel to and from Metro Manila will be suspended from March 15 till April 14.

READ MORE HERE

Just days after Malaysia's Cabinet formed, Umno leaders make demands on key posts, probes



Malaysia's new Cabinet members signing documents after taking the oath before King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah (not pictured) at the Istana Melawati in Putrajaya on March 10, 2020. PHOTO: AFP



Umno, which has 35 per cent of the lawmakers, has only one senior minister.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore-born fraud, rapist jailed for 6½ years in Australia



The court noted that Jeffrey Chia (seen above in his younger days) had, over some 17 years, deceived around 16 Korean or Japanese victims in New South Wales.



Jeffrey Chia met his victim in a church and conned her into paying for a $200-a-night hotel room.

READ MORE HERE

Manager staged robbery at workplace after misappropriating employer's monies



Lee Kah Yeow roped in Tan Lye Meng and told him to go to the Rivervale Plaza Kopitiam outlet on March 3 last year to carry out the staged robbery. PHOTO: LIANHE ZAOBAO



Lee Kah Yeow misappropriated more than $26,000 in total.

READ MORE HERE