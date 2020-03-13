Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 13

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, March 13.
Dow ends 10% lower in worst session since 1987
Thursday’s session means the S&P 500, like the Dow, is now in a “bear market”.
Covid-19 outbreak will continue for a year or longer; more stringent measures may need to be put in place, says PM Lee
PM Lee emphasised that the situation in Singapore remains under control. The disease outbreak response level will not be stepped up to red, the highest level, he said.
Trump met Brazilian official with coronavirus, but says ‘not concerned’
Brazil’s communications secretary Fabio Wajngarten had posted a photo on Instagram of the meeting at Mr Trump’s Florida resort at the weekend.
Coronavirus: 9 new cases confirmed, 5 imported cases
One imported case, Case 181, is Singapore’s oldest patient to date at 83.
Changes made to polling districts in seven GRCs
Thursday's notification raises expectations that the electoral boundaries report is imminent.
All mosques here to be closed for five days for cleaning, Friday prayers cancelled
This follows the infection of two Singaporeans who attended a mass religious gathering in Selangor, Malaysia.
Duterte places Metro Manila, home to 13 million, under lockdown to contain viral spread
Land, domestic air and domestic sea travel to and from Metro Manila will be suspended from March 15 till April 14.
Just days after Malaysia's Cabinet formed, Umno leaders make demands on key posts, probes
Umno, which has 35 per cent of the lawmakers, has only one senior minister.
Singapore-born fraud, rapist jailed for 6½ years in Australia
Jeffrey Chia met his victim in a church and conned her into paying for a $200-a-night hotel room.
Manager staged robbery at workplace after misappropriating employer's monies
Lee Kah Yeow misappropriated more than $26,000 in total.