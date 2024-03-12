Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 12, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Support measures in Budget 2024 not meant to increase S’poreans’ reliance on Govt: DPM Heng
Companies play key role in helping workers gain new skills: Indranee
However, more needs to be done to get companies comfortable with the idea of giving their staff time off for further studies and training.
Xi exalted at every turn as China wraps up two sessions
The legislature passed revisions to a law that will put the Communist Party over the government.
Trump versus Biden is the biggest political showdown nobody wants
Spinal fluid tests to detect Alzheimer’s early now done locally at less than half of previous cost
1 Singaporean killed, 4 injured after tour van collides with lorry in Sabah
Woman suspected of swiping $24k from Taylor Swift fans in concert ticket scam nabbed
7 months’ jail for woman who splashed hot oil on sleeping brother
Norjahan Abdul Karim was not of unsound mind when she committed offence in October 2023.
Singers and sportspersons share scores of similarities
Both tribes are practitioners of related art forms, often searching for harmony and tied to dance, writes Rohit Brijnath.
On The Road: 10-day motorcycle trip from Singapore to Koh Samui
For those who prefer a more scenic route, consider this trip taken by The Straits Times executive artist Jaster Ngui and her husband.