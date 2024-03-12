Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 12, 2024

Updated
Mar 12, 2024, 08:11 AM
Published
Mar 12, 2024, 08:07 AM

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Support measures in Budget 2024 not meant to increase S’poreans’ reliance on Govt: DPM Heng

Many of the measures are meant to encourage Singaporeans to upskill themselves.

READ MORE HERE

Companies play key role in helping workers gain new skills: Indranee

However, more needs to be done to get companies comfortable with the idea of giving their staff time off for further studies and training.

READ MORE HERE

Xi exalted at every turn as China wraps up two sessions

The legislature passed revisions to a law that will put the Communist Party over the government.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Trump versus Biden is the biggest political showdown nobody wants

For now, it’s anyone’s guess who will emerge victorious.

READ MORE HERE

Spinal fluid tests to detect Alzheimer’s early now done locally at less than half of previous cost

The vials of fluid were previously sent to laboratories overseas for the tests.

READ MORE HERE

1 Singaporean killed, 4 injured after tour van collides with lorry in Sabah

Four other Singaporeans in the van, including an 11-year-old girl, were injured.

READ MORE HERE

Woman suspected of swiping $24k from Taylor Swift fans in concert ticket scam nabbed

She will be charged in court with the offence of cheating on March 12.

READ MORE HERE

7 months’ jail for woman who splashed hot oil on sleeping brother

Norjahan Abdul Karim was not of unsound mind when she committed offence in October 2023.

READ MORE HERE

Singers and sportspersons share scores of similarities

Both tribes are practitioners of related art forms, often searching for harmony and tied to dance, writes Rohit Brijnath.

READ MORE HERE

On The Road: 10-day motorcycle trip from Singapore to Koh Samui

For those who prefer a more scenic route, consider this trip taken by The Straits Times executive artist Jaster Ngui and her husband.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top