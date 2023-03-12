Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 12

Updated
Published
7 min ago

Globalisation to be reshaped by US-China power tussle: DPM Wong

Supply chains will be reconfigured because security considerations are moving to the forefront of commercial decisions, he said.

From babies to exams to housing: Debate on ministries’ budget at a glance

The nearly week-long debate on government spending in Parliament covered a range of topics.

Li Qiang appointed China’s Premier to jump-start battered economy

Mr Li Qiang could be given more leeway to manage the economy than his predecessor Mr Li Keqiang.

'ACS boys feel like they own the school', a principal once told Richard Seow. His reply: That’s a good thing

Mr Richard Seow was on the ACS board of governors for two years before he became its chairman in 2008.

The chairman of the school’s board of governors talks about how he has had to set ACS on a new path.

Broken English no longer a sign of scams as crooks tap AI bots like ChatGPT: Experts

Within Dark Web forums, there has been chatter about methods to exploit ChatGPT to enhance scams in the form of phishing or creation of malware codes.

Vape shops in Malaysia selling to customers from S'pore with pick-up in JB

Each order can include vapes and a certain amount of e-liquid.

Renewed interest in 'COE cars' after Grab lifts vehicle age cap

Cars above 10 years of age that have had their certificates of entitlement renewed tend to be cheaper to buy and rent.

24 food stalls and trucks at S’pore Expo fair suspended for operating without licences

Preliminary investigations showed there were also unregistered food handlers working at the stalls and trucks.

I ate a tarantula for dinner once. It wasn’t so bad

Travel correspondent Clara Lock is squeamish about bugs when they are alive and crawling, but will gladly eat them when they are cooked and seasoned.

Fried crickets seasoned with tom yum flavouring actually turn out quite tasty, assures travel correspondent Clara Lock.

Police report filed after actor Henry Thia appears in gambling site ad

His agency said the 71-year-old actor was duped into appearing in the YouTube ad.

