Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 12

Updated
Published
3 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, March 12.

Ukraine's Zelensky defiant as Russia forces, despite setbacks, regroup near Kyiv

More than 1,580 civilians in the besieged southern city of Mariupol have been killed as a result of Russian shelling.

Russia-Ukraine war: Peace, at what price?

Will the bloodshed continue for weeks? Will Ukraine end up a pawn between great powers? 

Interactive: What weapons are being used in the Russia-Ukraine war?

A guide to the military equipment being deployed by both sides and how these have shaped the conflict.

Quick guide to S'pore's simplified Covid-19 rules from March 15

From March 15, the maximum number of unique visitors per household will be adjusted from five people per day to five at any one time.

Budget debate: Building blocks for a fairer, greener and more inclusive Singapore

Budget debates have provided some sign of the contours of a future society being shaped.

Strong demand for Singapore-Malaysia bus tickets after land VTL quota raised

Most of the sold-out dates were in April or towards the end of this month.

Why school exams exist and what we can do about them

MOE plans to bring back the joy of learning and focus less on grades.

Who China's next premier will be hinges on the 'seven up, eight down' rule

Chinese premier Li Keqiang confirmed he would step down in 2023. Does this mean the unwritten retirement rule of "7 up, 8 down" still holds?

Architects and developers go big on immersive design

More architects and designers are creating spaces which engage the senses and create memories for users.

Jail for man who resprayed Nissan GTR involved in street race to evade police

His wife was driving the car during the incident.

