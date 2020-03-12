Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, March 12.

WHO labels coronavirus a 'pandemic' as Europe scrambles to contain it



A woman walks past the deserted Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Milan, Italy, March 11, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The World Health Organisation did not single out any nations for not doing enough - or what further measures were needed - instead calling on "countries to take urgent and aggressive action".

Dow ends 5.9% lower, enters 'bear market' on virus fears



Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, March 11, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



Boeing was the biggest loser in the Dow, slumping 18.2 per cent.

Coronavirus: Italy shuts stores across country to fight bug



Closed shops inside a mall in Padua, northern Italy, on March 8, 2020. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



"Bars, pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and canteen services will close. Home delivery is allowed. No need to rush to buy groceries," said Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

12 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including RSAF servicemen who were in France on duty



The National Centre for Infectious Diseases at Tan Tock Seng Hospital. The Ministry of Health announced 12 new coronavirus cases on March 11, 2020. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Of the latest 12 new cases, eight including the RSAF personnel are imported, which means that they caught the disease overseas.

Covid-19 situation likely to worsen and this will affect S'pore GE timing: DPM Heng Swee Keat



When asked whether Singapore will go to the polls sooner or later, Mr Heng said he is still discussing the matter with PM Lee. PHOTO: ST FILE



"The key question is, will the challenges be greater now or will the challenges be greater a year from now?" said DPM Heng.

Merkel says as much as 70 per cent of German population at risk of coronavirus



Chancellor Angela Merkel said that without natural immunity against the virus, and a lack as yet of vaccination or therapy options, as much as 70 per cent of the population is at risk. PHOTO: REUTERS



Germany has reported 1,296 cases of the virus, and two deaths, the Robert Koch Institute said on Tuesday.

askST: Can coronavirus be spread by sweat, or via activities such as singing?



There is currently no evidence showing that the virus can be transmitted through one's perspiration. PHOTO: ST FILE



Is it still safe to run in marathons or go to the gym?

Anorexic woman's weight fell to 20kg before she died: Coroner



A posed photo of a woman measuring her waist with a measuring tape. ST PHOTO: ASHLEIGH SIM



The woman changed her diet to purely fruits and vegetables to restore her immunity as a form of "holistic treatment".

Man gets conditional warning for wanting to throw egg at Shanmugam



Zhong's comments were made on a Facebook post regarding the controversy surrounding Australian Senator Fraser Anning's comments on the Christchurch shootings, on March 15, 2019. PHOTO: EDMUND ZHONG



Edmund Zhong had committed several drug-related offences before and is now serving a three-year jail term.

Former film producer Weinstein gets 23 years jail for sexual assault and rape



In a photo taken on Feb 24, 2020, former Hollywood movie producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Manhattan Criminal Court, in New York City. PHOTO: AFP



Weinstein had faced the possibility of a maximum sentence of 29 years in prison.

