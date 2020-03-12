Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 12

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, March 12.
WHO labels coronavirus a 'pandemic' as Europe scrambles to contain it
The World Health Organisation did not single out any nations for not doing enough - or what further measures were needed - instead calling on "countries to take urgent and aggressive action".
Dow ends 5.9% lower, enters 'bear market' on virus fears
Boeing was the biggest loser in the Dow, slumping 18.2 per cent.
Coronavirus: Italy shuts stores across country to fight bug
"Bars, pubs, restaurants, hairdressers and canteen services will close. Home delivery is allowed. No need to rush to buy groceries," said Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.
12 new Covid-19 cases in S'pore, including RSAF servicemen who were in France on duty
Of the latest 12 new cases, eight including the RSAF personnel are imported, which means that they caught the disease overseas.
Covid-19 situation likely to worsen and this will affect S'pore GE timing: DPM Heng Swee Keat
"The key question is, will the challenges be greater now or will the challenges be greater a year from now?" said DPM Heng.
Merkel says as much as 70 per cent of German population at risk of coronavirus
Germany has reported 1,296 cases of the virus, and two deaths, the Robert Koch Institute said on Tuesday.
askST: Can coronavirus be spread by sweat, or via activities such as singing?
Is it still safe to run in marathons or go to the gym?
Anorexic woman's weight fell to 20kg before she died: Coroner
The woman changed her diet to purely fruits and vegetables to restore her immunity as a form of "holistic treatment".
Man gets conditional warning for wanting to throw egg at Shanmugam
Edmund Zhong had committed several drug-related offences before and is now serving a three-year jail term.
Former film producer Weinstein gets 23 years jail for sexual assault and rape
Weinstein had faced the possibility of a maximum sentence of 29 years in prison.