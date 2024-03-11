Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 11, 2024

Updated
Mar 11, 2024, 08:16 AM
Published
Mar 11, 2024, 08:08 AM

More landlords and tenants turn to Small Claims Tribunals to settle rental disputes

In 2023, the Small Claims Tribunals received 1,510 claims related to tenancy disputes.

Families awaiting BTO flats say $300 rental voucher inadequate; young couples welcome lower deposit

Buyers awaiting their BTO units said they would continue to apply for an interim flat as market rents are steep.

Healthcare experts laud inclusion of state-of-the-art therapies in MediShield Life review

The MediShield Life Council is expected to finalise its recommendations by the second half of 2024.

Sun will set on taxi trade unless drastic changes are made

An uneven playing field has led to private-hire cars outnumbering taxis four to one within a decade, says Christopher Tan.

Ageing in style: Luxury retirement homes on the rise in Malaysia

These homes boast plush suites, jacuzzis and even karaoke rooms for residents.

Advocates hope Gillman Barracks studies will cover area’s layers of history, ecological potential

Two large concrete insignias of British infantry battalions are hidden in Gillman Barracks' forest.

No health risks from Project Wolbachia mosquitoes, says NEA

Male Wolbachia-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquitoes were released at five new sites in February 2024.

All in a day’s work for AI, from the classroom to the studio

With the rise of the tech, employers are increasingly seeking candidates with AI skills and knowledge.

Weak yen upsets Japan’s historic defence plans as funding gulf with China widens

Experts say the rise in the defence budget will be ideal, but may be political suicide for an unpopular government.

30-sec spurts of interval training have health benefits

This is contrary to conventional thinking that aerobic exercise has to be done in bouts of at least 10 minutes each.

