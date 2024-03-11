Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 11, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
More landlords and tenants turn to Small Claims Tribunals to settle rental disputes
In 2023, the Small Claims Tribunals received 1,510 claims related to tenancy disputes.
Families awaiting BTO flats say $300 rental voucher inadequate; young couples welcome lower deposit
Buyers awaiting their BTO units said they would continue to apply for an interim flat as market rents are steep.
Healthcare experts laud inclusion of state-of-the-art therapies in MediShield Life review
The MediShield Life Council is expected to finalise its recommendations by the second half of 2024.
Sun will set on taxi trade unless drastic changes are made
An uneven playing field has led to private-hire cars outnumbering taxis four to one within a decade, says Christopher Tan.
Ageing in style: Luxury retirement homes on the rise in Malaysia
Advocates hope Gillman Barracks studies will cover area’s layers of history, ecological potential
Two large concrete insignias of British infantry battalions are hidden in Gillman Barracks' forest.
No health risks from Project Wolbachia mosquitoes, says NEA
Male Wolbachia-carrying Aedes aegypti mosquitoes were released at five new sites in February 2024.
All in a day’s work for AI, from the classroom to the studio
With the rise of the tech, employers are increasingly seeking candidates with AI skills and knowledge.
Weak yen upsets Japan’s historic defence plans as funding gulf with China widens
Experts say the rise in the defence budget will be ideal, but may be political suicide for an unpopular government.
30-sec spurts of interval training have health benefits
This is contrary to conventional thinking that aerobic exercise has to be done in bouts of at least 10 minutes each.