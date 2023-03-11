Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 11

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
TikTok added to list of Internet companies with additional Pofma responsibilities
TikTok can be asked to tag misleading information with notices, as well as restrict access to content from specific users.
China wants more babies but getting there is not going to be easy
More people are choosing not to procreate for various reasons – cost, the stressful education system and simply not feeling up to it.
Microplastics on your plate: What is being done to reduce plastic waste?
From the US to Europe to Asia, microplastics are polluting the soil, rivers and seas, and finding their way into the human body.
Social media abuzz over ex-PM Muhyiddin’s graft charges
Detractors say "it's about time" for the premier to be charged, while supporters cry foul.
ST Athlete of the Year nominee: Yip Pin Xiu’s letter to her younger self
We asked nominees to write a letter to themselves, a reminder why they chose this path paved with sacrifices but also one with hope and possibilities.
Sea cuts more jobs at Shopee days after posting surprise profit
The latest cuts affect fewer than 500 full-time and contract workers in its customer service team in Indonesia, sources said.
Forced haircuts in Thai school ignite debate over discipline
Education minister's move to leave hairstyles up to schools was criticised as the ministry abdicating its responsibility.
One person taken to hospital following fire in Suntec City basement carpark
Critically endangered green sea turtle found dead on shores of Pasir Ris Park
When NParks staff went to retrieve the carcass for a post-mortem examination, it could not be found.
New book celebrates 95 years of red-carpet fashion at the Oscars
Australian author and fashion writer Dijanna Mulhearn chronicles the highs and lows at Hollywood's biggest night since 1929.