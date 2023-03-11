Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 11

Updated
Published
4 min ago

TikTok added to list of Internet companies with additional Pofma responsibilities

TikTok can be asked to tag misleading information with notices, as well as restrict access to content from specific users.

READ MORE HERE

China wants more babies but getting there is not going to be easy

More people are choosing not to procreate for various reasons – cost, the stressful education system and simply not feeling up to it.

READ MORE HERE

Microplastics on your plate: What is being done to reduce plastic waste?

From the US to Europe to Asia, microplastics are polluting the soil, rivers and seas, and finding their way into the human body.

READ MORE HERE

Social media abuzz over ex-PM Muhyiddin’s graft charges

Detractors say "it's about time" for the premier to be charged, while supporters cry foul.

READ MORE HERE

ST Athlete of the Year nominee: Yip Pin Xiu’s letter to her younger self

We asked nominees to write a letter to themselves, a reminder why they chose this path paved with sacrifices but also one with hope and possibilities. 

READ MORE HERE

Sea cuts more jobs at Shopee days after posting surprise profit

The latest cuts affect fewer than 500 full-time and contract workers in its customer service team in Indonesia, sources said.

READ MORE HERE

Forced haircuts in Thai school ignite debate over discipline

Education minister's move to leave hairstyles up to schools was criticised as the ministry abdicating its responsibility.

READ MORE HERE

One person taken to hospital following fire in Suntec City basement carpark

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

READ MORE HERE

Critically endangered green sea turtle found dead on shores of Pasir Ris Park

When NParks staff went to retrieve the carcass for a post-mortem examination, it could not be found.

READ MORE HERE

New book celebrates 95 years of red-carpet fashion at the Oscars

Australian author and fashion writer Dijanna Mulhearn chronicles the highs and lows at Hollywood's biggest night since 1929.

READ MORE HERE

