Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 11

Russian forces attack institute in Kharkiv which has experimental reactor
The Institute of Physics and Technology contained sources of radiation used for scientific purposes.
Residents in Ukraine's Mariupol fighting for food, say Red Cross officials
Aid agencies say the port city is facing an "apocalyptic" situation, with no water, power or heat.
S'porean ex-actor Ix Shen has reached western Ukrainian city of Lviv near Polish border
"I'm really grateful that we could sleep quietly without explosions and air raid sirens," he said.
Some experts fear spike in Covid-19 cases if curbs are eased too soon in S'pore
The Omicron wave has peaked and infection numbers are coming down, said Mr Ong Ye Kung in Parliament on Wednesday.
Clinics to revert to regular operating hours as Omicron wave subsides: MOH
More than 655 PHPCs, of which 15 are 24-hour clinics, will still be open at various times on weekday nights and over weekends.
30-year-old Yishun jumbo flat sold for over $1m
HDB had valued the unit at $930,000, which meant that the buyers paid $108,000 in cash over valuation.
Mandatory mediation being considered for some community disputes
Minister for MCCY Edwin Tong said an inter-agency workgroup will review the dispute resolution framework.
2 JTC officers referred to AGC for untruths linked to wrongful clearing of Kranji woodland
Police investigations found that the project manager and his immediate supervisor had given inaccurate information to their superiors.
Time to turn 'bochap' Singaporeans into active bystanders
Whether it’s fighting family violence or online harassment, bystanders have a responsibility to step up, says Chua Mui Hoong.
MOM revokes licence of workplace safety officer who was fined for corruption
