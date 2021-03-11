Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, March 11.
S'pore youth ISA detention: Harmonious ties won't be affected by thwarted attack, say faith leaders
They also made a shared commitment to reject all forms of extremism, radicalism and violence.
US Congress passes US$1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief Bill in big win for Biden
He plans to sign the measure into law on Friday, days before unemployment benefits were set to expire.
Delivery riders vexed by fake Foodpanda orders that may be linked to loanshark harassment
Riders said they have been getting up to one fake order a day over the last two months.
UN Security Council agrees to condemn Myanmar violence, urge military restraint
The council urged military restraint, but dropped language condemning the army takeover as a coup.
Personal travel will return from 2nd half of 2021: Iata chief
Geographically, Asia-Pacific will emerge as the most robust region for global air traffic, he predicted.
S'pore youth ISA detention: Online extremist influence not limited to young people, says Shanmugam
He noted that the ISD has arrested radicalised individuals who were in their 30s to 50s as well.
No solution to Myanmar crisis without military, George Yeo tells Yale-NUS forum
In this regard, Asean can play a key role in putting peer pressure on Myanmar, said Mr Yeo.
China lawmakers to vote on Hong Kong's electoral system changes today
The changes include a pre-requisite that potential lawmakers and officeholders will have to be loyal to Beijing.
Hotels stay resilient amid Covid-19 pandemic; hospitality staff honoured for service
Operating as venues for those on SHN and offering staycations were some of the ways hotels adapted.
Entertainment pivots: Concert organiser lets fans live out pop star dreams
Fans can choose to record a song or perform on stage with professional musicians.