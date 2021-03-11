Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, March 11.

S'pore youth ISA detention: Harmonious ties won't be affected by thwarted attack, say faith leaders

They also made a shared commitment to reject all forms of extremism, radicalism and violence.

READ MORE HERE

US Congress passes US$1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief Bill in big win for Biden

He plans to sign the measure into law on Friday, days before unemployment benefits were set to expire.

READ MORE HERE

Delivery riders vexed by fake Foodpanda orders that may be linked to loanshark harassment

Riders said they have been getting up to one fake order a day over the last two months.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

UN Security Council agrees to condemn Myanmar violence, urge military restraint

The council urged military restraint, but dropped language condemning the army takeover as a coup.

READ MORE HERE

Personal travel will return from 2nd half of 2021: Iata chief

Geographically, Asia-Pacific will emerge as the most robust region for global air traffic, he predicted.

READ MORE HERE

S'pore youth ISA detention: Online extremist influence not limited to young people, says Shanmugam

He noted that the ISD has arrested radicalised individuals who were in their 30s to 50s as well.

READ MORE HERE

No solution to Myanmar crisis without military, George Yeo tells Yale-NUS forum

In this regard, Asean can play a key role in putting peer pressure on Myanmar, said Mr Yeo.

READ MORE HERE

China lawmakers to vote on Hong Kong's electoral system changes today

The changes include a pre-requisite that potential lawmakers and officeholders will have to be loyal to Beijing.

READ MORE HERE

Hotels stay resilient amid Covid-19 pandemic; hospitality staff honoured for service

Operating as venues for those on SHN and offering staycations were some of the ways hotels adapted.

READ MORE HERE

Entertainment pivots: Concert organiser lets fans live out pop star dreams

Fans can choose to record a song or perform on stage with professional musicians.

READ MORE HERE