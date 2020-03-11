Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 11

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, March 11.
Coronavirus: 6 new cases confirmed, 3 linked to Safra Jurong cluster; 12 in critical condition
The Safra Jurong cluster remains the largest locally, with 39 cases.
Seniors welcome suspension of silver-centric activities
Some said they wished the suspension - to guard against the spread of the coronavirus - had been put in place sooner.
Costa Fortuna cruise ship passengers relieved to set foot on land after five days
They had not set foot on land since last Thursday in Langkawi, with ports in Penang and Phuket denying the cruise ship entry due to concerns over the coronavirus.
Coronavirus: New York deploys National Guard to fight bug
New York is deploying National Guard troops for the first time in the coronavirus crisis to help contain the spread of the disease from New Rochelle in suburban Westchester county.
Dow up 4.9% as US stocks end volatile session much higher
A day after suffering its worst decline in more than 11 years, Wall Street stocks finished a topsy-turvy session sharply higher in anticipation of US stimulus measures as oil prices bounced.
Generation Grit: Mindful of those who helped him, ex-lieutenant colonel pays it forward
For Choy Yong Cong, resilience is a reflection of the many people who supported him through a difficult childhood.
Economic Affairs: Making sense of the oil-price crash
Saudi Arabia's strategy appears to be aimed at undercutting its competitors - including Russia and US shale producers, which the Russians also want to take out.
M1 lays off about 50 workers in restructuring push
ST understands that affected staff are from the information systems department and that some of the department's services have been outsourced to IT and consulting company Infosys.
Drone racing takes flight in Singapore
There are now about 400 racers here, up from between 30 and 50 in 2015.
Japan trip disrupted? See cherry blossoms at Gardens by the Bay instead
Singapore residents, who had planned to travel to Japan between March 1 and May 31, can share what the cancelled trip meant to them for a chance to win free tickets to the Sakura Matsuri.