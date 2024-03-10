Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 10, 2024

Updated
Mar 10, 2024, 08:44 AM
Published
Mar 10, 2024, 08:41 AM

Delayed opening of TEL Stage 5 irks some residents; others resigned to the longer wait

Residents near Bedok South and Sungei Bedok stations will have to wait till 2026 for them to open.

Household water consumption falls to pre-pandemic levels in 2023

In 2020 and 2021, as the pandemic kept most people at home, household water use peaked.

Singaporeans prefer to have just one child, instead of being childless: Study

Singaporeans’ preference for one child is similar to how respondents across the other seven countries felt.

Retiree duped into investing $180k with savings and loan

Seventy-six other retirees over the past two years turned to the Financial Industry Disputes Resolution Centre after buying financial products that left them worse off.

Young volunteers in S’pore pack 5,000 care packages for civilians in Gaza

The supplies will be flown to Jordan on March 13 for delivery to Gaza.

Better together, overseas: Living in the now, young couples rent abroad to wait out BTO time

From Bali to JB, in the wait for their BTO flats, some millennial couples are turning to renting and living abroad.

Russian, Ukrainian women allegedly working illegally in Boat Quay area

Entertainment outlets in the area were targeted in a series of police raids in 2022 and 2023.

‘Looming sense of emptiness’: Fans react as curtain falls on Taylor Swift’s Eras gig in S’pore

Her six concerts here wound down with the final performance at the National Stadium on March 9.

Surrey Hills Grocer CEO: ‘Doing something new is always scary but meaningful’

Pang Gek Teng grew Surrey Hills Grocer from one outlet to several in barely three years.

Malaysia’s opposition leader Muhyiddin dares Anwar to vacate seats of Bersatu defectors

This follows the representatives’ move to switch allegiance from the opposition to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s administration.

