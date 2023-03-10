Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 10

Illegal diesel sold from carparks and industrial estates, even delivered to the doorstep

Motorists should be aware of the type of fuel that they are buying from these operators, as some may have higher than acceptable levels of sulphur, said an industry player.

At least seven dead after shooting in Hamburg: Media

The gunman is believed to be among several dead found in the building, police said.

Wild boar carcasses in more parts of Singapore test positive for African swine fever

Fifteen of the infected wild boars were found dead, while the remaining three were killed and disposed of. 

Muhyiddin’s graft charges raise political temperature

There is a sense of deja vu in the country as another former premier is detained for corruption, says Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.

SPH Media addresses comments on recent senior hires, outlines approach towards talent

Former ST editor Leslie Fong had compiled a list of ex-Accenture staff who are in SPH Media Trust's senior management team.

Tightening by central banks not about to end, says MAS’ Ravi Menon

Expectations of monetary policy tightening ending soon or starting to be ease are too optimistic, he said.

Women and money: What I wish I knew at 25 about investing

There is a gender gap in personal finance: women invest less than men. But when they do, they may outperform men, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

How Budget 2023 will impact the property market

Will higher grants lead to higher prices? Here are four things to know before you rush to make a decision on a property purchase.

China’s one-time heir apparent to President Xi Jinping to be kicked upstairs

Vice-Premier Hu Chunhua's fall from grace is likely due to his link with the Youth League faction, says global affairs correspondent Benjamin Kang Lim.

Golden Village opens venue at Bugis+

Its 15th outlet in Singapore will have a total of eight halls, the largest boasting 318 seats.

