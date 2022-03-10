Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, March 10.

Ukraine’s Zelensky calls hospital bombing ‘war crime’, US condemns ‘barbaric’ attack on innocents

The bombing took place despite an agreed ceasefire to enable thousands of civilians trapped in Mariupol to escape.

READ MORE HERE

ST Explains: How surging oil and gas prices may affect S'pore consumers

Expect to pay more for transport, delivery and utilities, as well as airfares and food.

READ MORE HERE

Some Russians in S'pore concerned about not being able to send money home

Mr Alex Blinov, founder of the Russian Club in Singapore, is concerned over fewer options to send money to his 81-year-old mother in Moscow.

READ MORE HERE

Healthier SG strategy aims to deliver more coordinated care

MOH will boost upstream efforts to keep individuals healthy and drive early intervention.

READ MORE HERE

$500 million package to help S'pore aviation sector recover from Covid-19

The package comprises three key components, including manpower support. 

READ MORE HERE

45% of pupils in gifted programme in the last five years live in HDB flats: Chan Chun Sing

Pupils selected for the GEP came from 60 per cent of Singapore's primary schools.

READ MORE HERE

Employers that require staff with Covid-19 to submit MCs may have work pass privileges suspended

If working from home is not possible, employers should treat the period of absence as paid sick leave.

READ MORE HERE

Justice icon Yoon Suk-yeol elected new South Korea president, but rocky road ahead

Closely-fought race sees ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung concede defeat to Yoon Suk-yeol.

READ MORE HERE

5 men arrested, heavily modified cars seized in police crackdown on reckless drivers

The sting was in response to a social media video showing nine cars being driven dangerously on the CTE.

READ MORE HERE

Making space for Singapore's arts: Companies downsize, take to the cloud

As the arts scene becomes more complex and infrastructure ages, artists here face a real-estate crunch.

READ MORE HERE

