Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, March 10.
Ukraine’s Zelensky calls hospital bombing ‘war crime’, US condemns ‘barbaric’ attack on innocents
The bombing took place despite an agreed ceasefire to enable thousands of civilians trapped in Mariupol to escape.
ST Explains: How surging oil and gas prices may affect S'pore consumers
Expect to pay more for transport, delivery and utilities, as well as airfares and food.
Some Russians in S'pore concerned about not being able to send money home
Mr Alex Blinov, founder of the Russian Club in Singapore, is concerned over fewer options to send money to his 81-year-old mother in Moscow.
Healthier SG strategy aims to deliver more coordinated care
MOH will boost upstream efforts to keep individuals healthy and drive early intervention.
$500 million package to help S'pore aviation sector recover from Covid-19
45% of pupils in gifted programme in the last five years live in HDB flats: Chan Chun Sing
Employers that require staff with Covid-19 to submit MCs may have work pass privileges suspended
If working from home is not possible, employers should treat the period of absence as paid sick leave.
Justice icon Yoon Suk-yeol elected new South Korea president, but rocky road ahead
Closely-fought race sees ruling party candidate Lee Jae-myung concede defeat to Yoon Suk-yeol.
5 men arrested, heavily modified cars seized in police crackdown on reckless drivers
The sting was in response to a social media video showing nine cars being driven dangerously on the CTE.
Making space for Singapore's arts: Companies downsize, take to the cloud
As the arts scene becomes more complex and infrastructure ages, artists here face a real-estate crunch.
If you received this newsletter from someone, sign up here to get daily updates right in your inbox!