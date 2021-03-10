Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, March 10.

Businesses can serve as a bridge between countries: Heng Swee Keat

He noted that they have an important role to keep globalisation going as the world turns inwards.

READ MORE HERE

China among first in the world to roll out Covid-19 vaccine passport

The passport shows details of a traveller's Covid-19 inoculation, as well as nucleic acid and antibody test results.

READ MORE HERE

National School Games to resume from March 29 but only for 12 sports in selected divisions

Swimming and popular team sports like football, basketball and hockey will remain suspended for now.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

SMU to rename law school after Singapore’s second chief justice Yong Pung How

SMU said Dr Yong played a critical role in the development of the School of Law and its curriculum.

READ MORE HERE

Sporadic protests in Myanmar after hundreds escape siege; 2nd NLD official dies in custody

More than 60 protesters have been killed and over 1,800 detained.

READ MORE HERE

Britain's Queen 'saddened', takes racism claims 'seriously' after Harry and Meghan interview

She said the issues raised are concerning and will be addressed by the family privately.

READ MORE HERE

Wristbands to track visitor movements at business event as S'pore looks to revive Mice sector

Almost 1,000 business visitors, delegates and speakers will try out these new measures at the event in MBS.

READ MORE HERE

Anwar and Umno draw closer, rocking opposition boat in Malaysia

The two parties are both working to unseat Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin.

READ MORE HERE

Lessons from the Covid-19 bull run

Even though the stage is set for an economic boom, the markets could be choppier than last year, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

READ MORE HERE

Coping with emotional toll of eczema: Self care for parents of kids with the condition

Finding support and learning emotional management techniques can help.

READ MORE HERE