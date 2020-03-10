Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, March 10.

Italy goes into nationwide lockdown as coronavirus numbers spiral



The almost empty St Mark's Square is seen after the Italian government imposed a virtual lockdown on the north of Italy including Venice to try to contain a coronavirus outbreak, in Venice, Italy, on March 9, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



Italy’s 60-million people will be able to travel only for work, medical reasons or emergencies until April 3.

Wall Street clobbered as crude plummets, coronavirus crisis deepens



A trader works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, on March 9, 2020. PHOTO: REUTERS



The rout was its biggest one-day loss since the 2008 financial crisis.

Covid-19 likely to last till end-2020 at least: Experts



(From left) The Straits Times' senior health correspondent Salma Khalik with Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang, Associate Professor Kenneth Mak, Professor Leo Yee Sin and Professor Tikki Pangestu. ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG



Patients with Covid-19 tend to secrete the virus earlier, making its control difficult.

10 new Covid-19 cases, CNY dinner at Safra Jurong biggest cluster; short-term visitors must now pay for treatment



Six of the new cases are linked to a Feb 15 private dinner function at Safra Jurong. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Six of the 10 new cases are linked to the Feb 15 dinner at Joy Garden restaurant, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the cluster to 36.

58-year-old hairdresser who has Covid-19 attended to about 10 customers while ill



The woman is linked to the dinner event attended by about 200 people on Feb 15, 2020, at the Joy Garden restaurant at Safra Jurong. PHOTO: ST FILE



However, the woman, who works from her home in Jurong West Street 74, said she wore a mask at all times.

Music teacher who organised CNY function at Safra Jurong 'blames herself'



Ms Liang Fengyi has faced some public backlash since news broke that she had organised the function attended by about 200 people. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Emcee Yige, who is also a godbrother of the teacher, Ms Liang Fengyi, said: "She feels like she hurt her students."

Malaysian PM Muhyiddin appeases allies, but stays ahead of the pack



Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has quelled early concerns over whether his Perikatan Nasional would collapse from internal bickering. PHOTO: EPA-EFE



The line-up signals that his allies are happy to let Mr Muhyiddin take charge for the foreseeable future.

Founders' Memorial design picked, building to be part of Marina Bay skyline by 2027



The memorial's winning design by Japanese firm Kengo Kuma & Associates and local firm K2LD Architects was announced on March 9, 2020. PHOTO: KENGO KUMA & ASSOCIATES + K2LD ARCHITECTS



The linear design, which integrates lush greenery and foliage, was unanimously selected as the winner by a seven-member jury.

Households with maids use 20 per cent more water: PUB survey



On average, the daily per capita consumption of such homes is 160 litres while that of homes without a maid is 135 litres. ST PHOTO: BENJAMIN SEETOR



The reason could be that washing and cooking activities are done more often in homes with maids.

Male student who allegedly installed hidden camera in NUS women's toilet arrested



The student does not live in the residential college - the College of Alice and Peter Tan - but he is believed to have stayed there overnight against house rules as a guest of one of the college's residents. PHOTO: ST FILE



The student has been suspended with immediate effect and has been barred from entering all campus premises.

