Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 10

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, March 10.
Italy goes into nationwide lockdown as coronavirus numbers spiral
Italy’s 60-million people will be able to travel only for work, medical reasons or emergencies until April 3.
Wall Street clobbered as crude plummets, coronavirus crisis deepens
The rout was its biggest one-day loss since the 2008 financial crisis.
Covid-19 likely to last till end-2020 at least: Experts
Patients with Covid-19 tend to secrete the virus earlier, making its control difficult.
10 new Covid-19 cases, CNY dinner at Safra Jurong biggest cluster; short-term visitors must now pay for treatment
Six of the 10 new cases are linked to the Feb 15 dinner at Joy Garden restaurant, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the cluster to 36.
58-year-old hairdresser who has Covid-19 attended to about 10 customers while ill
However, the woman, who works from her home in Jurong West Street 74, said she wore a mask at all times.
Music teacher who organised CNY function at Safra Jurong 'blames herself'
Emcee Yige, who is also a godbrother of the teacher, Ms Liang Fengyi, said: "She feels like she hurt her students."
Malaysian PM Muhyiddin appeases allies, but stays ahead of the pack
The line-up signals that his allies are happy to let Mr Muhyiddin take charge for the foreseeable future.
Founders' Memorial design picked, building to be part of Marina Bay skyline by 2027
The linear design, which integrates lush greenery and foliage, was unanimously selected as the winner by a seven-member jury.
Households with maids use 20 per cent more water: PUB survey
The reason could be that washing and cooking activities are done more often in homes with maids.
Male student who allegedly installed hidden camera in NUS women's toilet arrested
The student has been suspended with immediate effect and has been barred from entering all campus premises.