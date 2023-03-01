Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 1

Updated
Published
5 min ago

Services 2030 strategy to create 100,000 jobs in Singapore’s modern services cluster

These include jobs in consulting, legal, financial services, and infocomm technology and media.

NYP to coordinate training and job search for precision engineering sector under pilot scheme

It will lead efforts to understand the needs of firms and review training programmes.

The gist: MPs discuss online harms, turning Lazarus into an eco-island

Parliament scrutinised the budgets of the ministries of Trade and Industry, Communications and Information, and Education on Tuesday. Here are some of the key announcements.

New blueprint for 10Gbps home links, 6G mobile as S’pore gathers speed in digital race

Digital Connectivity Blueprint also has plans for more subsea cables to boost digital trade and data flow.

Singapore has a short 15-year window to promote parenthood. It starts now

This also requires tackling concerns young Singaporeans have about their own future and that of the country, say two experts from the Institute of Policy Studies.

Marginal rise in land betterment charges may boost appeal of some en bloc sites

The rates for residential use have been raised at a much slower pace for the next six months.

Tech layoffs hit S’pore’s office sector as Google gives up space, but analysts see bright spots

Google has exercised its contractual right to give up some of the space it currently leases at Alexandra Technopark ahead of schedule, on Feb 20, 2024.

What we know about the luxury apartment linked to Abby Choi’s murder probe

Her murder is suspected to be related to a dispute over a luxury apartment on Kadoorie Hill in Kowloon Tong, according to local media.

‘My heart broke’: Woman’s items worth $16k in storage unit ‘badly damaged’ after a year

Lock+Store said the incident was not caused by water leakage but a “change in temperature or humidity conditions”.

Dorscon green: A visual look at Singapore’s new normal

Snapshots of everyday life as the country reverts to the lowest health alert level since Covid-19 began.

