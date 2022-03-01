Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, March 1.
Russian military convoy near Kyiv stretches for miles as bombs fall on Kharkiv
A 27 km-long military convoy headed closer to Kyiv as Russian forces attempt to close in on Ukraine's capital.
Gunfire, explosions close to Kyiv but people are calm: S'porean ex-actor Ix Shen
Five days after Russia invaded the country he has called home for the last four months, life has settled into an uneasy pattern for Singaporean Ix Shen.
Ukraine crisis has clouded S'pore's economic outlook, inflationary pressures to rise: Gan Kim Yong
The conflict is still evolving and the situation could change very quickly, he cautioned.
War in Ukraine: How a faraway conflict can hit close to home
Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said the events in Ukraine are existential for Singapore.
PAP MPs welcome deferment of GST hike, urge Government to do more to help people cope with living costs
Of particular concern was how the tax increase might affect those in the middle-income group.
Covid-19 cases fall for sixth consecutive day as S'pore records 13,544 new infections
Dream Cruises' World Dream to stop sailing after liquidation; request for refunds must be submitted
Asean unity fraying in the Sino-US tug of war
Despite China's courtship, misgivings persist. Beijing’s stance on Russia's war on Ukraine is likely to heighten anxieties in South-east Asia.
Eating Air: Singing, dancing and walking through Katong's historical sights
Katong Dreaming: A Musical Tour explores the sights and sounds of the neighbourhood via a walking tour and show tunes.
Nasi lemak eatery The Coconut Club to open new outlet in May
The Coconut Club, best known for its nasi lemak, will be shutting its doors in Ann Siang Hill on March 31.
