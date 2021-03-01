Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on March 1

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, March 1.

Myanmar police crack down on protests for second day; at least 18 dead

Police opened fire in different parts of the main city of Yangon after stun grenades and tear gas failed to disperse crowds.

Global Covid-19 herd immunity may take nearly 5 years, new data suggests

Estimates suggest that 70% to 90% of the world's population will have to be inoculated before it approaches herd immunity.

Singapore's Covid-19 vaccination drive boosts hopes for some normalcy

But some issues remain, such as the threshold for herd immunity, new variants and length of immunity.

Covid-19: Tracking the global race to vaccinate

Track the Covid-19 vaccine roll-out in 102 places around the world.

No flu cases at S'pore polyclinics in more than 8 months

It is the first time that such a steep fall has been observed since MOH started monitoring for flu over a decade ago.

India's fake degree scandal reflects poor regulation of higher education

It is a lucrative business and even when corrupt practices are widely known, the authorities can be slow to act.

10 injured, including 3 children, after fire engulfs Whampoa flat

About 100 people from the affected block were evacuated by SCDF and the police.

Fund-raising initiative for Tuas fire victim's family raises $204,000

Mr Marimuthu is survived by his wife and two children.

Puncture holes found on Singapore Airlines cargo plane after landing in Brussels

The aircraft will return to Singapore after the repairs are completed.

Dormitory resident among 11 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

The new cases take Singapore's total to 59,936.

