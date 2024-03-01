Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Mar 1, 2024

S’pore’s foreign policy cannot be driven by emotion; domestic unity essential: Vivian Balakrishnan

It must be based on a realistic assessment of the Republic's national interests and vulnerabilities, he added.

READ MORE HERE

Sun Xueling chides Meta for not doing enough to fight scams

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram were among the top online platforms exploited by scammers.

READ MORE HERE

Tough times ahead for S’pore banks but regional expansion puts them in good stead: Analysts

Recent acquisitions by the lenders will probably help to make up for some of the slowdown in loans.

READ MORE HERE

Competition watchdog probing company over misleading ad on tap water quality in Singapore

PUB has warned Sterra over the ad implying Singapore's tap water was brimming with microorganisms.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore hired more nurses. But can we train this many effectively and retain them?

The challenge in ensuring we have enough nurses is one of training and retention, in addition to recruitment, say the writers.

READ MORE HERE

Tyre workshop owner sues Citibank, alleging breach of instructions over more than $1m

He alleged that the cheques were wrongly deposited into a joint account his ex-wife could access.

READ MORE HERE

New pro-bumiputera economic policy will benefit all Malaysians: DPM Zahid

The initiative comes amid waning Malay support for PM Anwar Ibrahim's unity government.

READ MORE HERE

To Batam, to Johor, before Singapore: South-east Asia’s Swifties go the extra mile

Some fans outside of Singapore plan to stay in nearby Batam and JB to save on transport and hotel costs.

READ MORE HERE

Cats at pet cafe in Geylang rehomed after SPCA finds ‘signs of compromised welfare’

SPCA said it had already received several reports on the neglect of cats at I Love Cat Cafe.

READ MORE HERE

Ritual Gym abruptly shuts all four branches, company in ‘provisional liquidation’

The gyms are located in Holland Village, Orchard Road, Tiong Bahru and Joo Chiat.

READ MORE HERE

