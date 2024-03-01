Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Mar 1, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
S’pore’s foreign policy cannot be driven by emotion; domestic unity essential: Vivian Balakrishnan
It must be based on a realistic assessment of the Republic's national interests and vulnerabilities, he added.
Sun Xueling chides Meta for not doing enough to fight scams
Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram were among the top online platforms exploited by scammers.
Tough times ahead for S’pore banks but regional expansion puts them in good stead: Analysts
Recent acquisitions by the lenders will probably help to make up for some of the slowdown in loans.
Competition watchdog probing company over misleading ad on tap water quality in Singapore
PUB has warned Sterra over the ad implying Singapore's tap water was brimming with microorganisms.
Singapore hired more nurses. But can we train this many effectively and retain them?
The challenge in ensuring we have enough nurses is one of training and retention, in addition to recruitment, say the writers.
Tyre workshop owner sues Citibank, alleging breach of instructions over more than $1m
He alleged that the cheques were wrongly deposited into a joint account his ex-wife could access.
New pro-bumiputera economic policy will benefit all Malaysians: DPM Zahid
The initiative comes amid waning Malay support for PM Anwar Ibrahim's unity government.
To Batam, to Johor, before Singapore: South-east Asia’s Swifties go the extra mile
Some fans outside of Singapore plan to stay in nearby Batam and JB to save on transport and hotel costs.
Cats at pet cafe in Geylang rehomed after SPCA finds ‘signs of compromised welfare’
SPCA said it had already received several reports on the neglect of cats at I Love Cat Cafe.