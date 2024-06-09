Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 9, 2024

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
PAP will engage more widely with S’poreans; to create 2 new groups on mental health, climate change
Exercise to refresh PAP not undertaken because of GE, says Desmond Lee
$3b money laundering case: 10 convicted, 17 on the run; police are after the rest
The Commercial Affairs Department is also sharing information with their foreign counterparts.
Rising share of women staying single is behind S’pore’s great baby drought
The resident total fertility rate fell to below 1 in 2023 for the first time in Singapore’s history.
When siblings fight after inheriting properties in equal shares
If everyone holds an equal stake in multiple properties, a dispute can happen as no one has the upper hand to decide.
Israel rescues four hostages in Gaza; Hamas says 210 Palestinians killed in Israeli assault
The three men and one woman were kidnapped from the Nova music festival by Hamas-led militants on Oct 7.
Ageing is a blessing, says chief of S’pore’s Silver Generation Office
The former army colonel says helping and serving others can give seniors a sense of purpose.
Budget-conscious Malaysians flock to Hat Yai for holiday as prices rise at home
How about conversations beyond ‘How’re you’ and ‘I’m ok’?
We can connect better with each other by asking genuine questions and giving honest answers.
Shortage of organs in S’pore points to need for more donors
As at end-2023, 400 patients were waiting for a cadaveric kidney transplant, 55 were waiting for a cadaveric liver transplant, and 13 were hoping for a heart transplant.