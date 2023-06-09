Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on June 9, 2023

President must be above the political fray: Tharman hopes to be unifying figure if elected

Of his own chances in the upcoming presidential election, Mr Tharman said he has made no assumptions.

SM Tharman could be Govt’s ‘winning formula’ in presidential election: Observers

But they also questioned if his popularity could deter other hopefuls from throwing their hats into the ring.

Bigger BTO flats in Serangoon draw more than 13 first-timer applicants for each unit on offer

This “rare” BTO project in the area is attractive to first-timer families who hope to live in an area near their family, said one property analyst.

Demand for defect inspection rising as more housing projects being completed after Covid-19 delays

The checks focus on workmanship defects, which can range from minor issues, such as a misaligned door, to more serious problems, such as water seepage.

The pain of feeling invisible in prosperous Singapore

The habit of ignoring or shunning others in our midst causes real pain to those on the receiving end of such ostracisation, says Chua Mui Hoong.

RSAF open house returns after 7 years; public can ballot for aircraft rides

There will be opportunities for rides on the Chinook and A330 Multi-Role Tanker Transport aircraft.

7 years of hospital visits during late wife’s cancer battle prompt retiree to make $1m donation

Mr Harry Fung donated $1 million to the National Cancer Centre Singapore, where his wife had sought treatment.

Washington quiets as Canadian smoke blankets US capital

It was the worst case of wildfire smoke blanketing the US north-east in more than 20 years, according to a private forecasting service.

Umno Youth to march to US embassy in protest against S’pore-born comedian’s remarks

Ms Jocelyn Chia, who is no longer Singaporean, had joked about the Malaysia Airlines MH370 tragedy during a recent stand-up comedy show in the US.

World No. 35 Christo Popov dumps Loh Kean Yew out of Singapore Badminton Open

“This whole match there is a lot of disappointment and unhappiness. I need to go back to think, analyse and discuss (with my coaches), said Loh.

